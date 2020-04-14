Wellthy Therapeutics secured $4M in pre-Series A round

Wellthy Therapeutics, a digital therapeutics company, has now secured $4 million from the Saama Capital as a part of a Pre-Series A funding round, for a 16% stake in the company.

Wellthy Therapeutics works with leading insurance companies, medical device companies, pharmaceuticals, and large hospital systems to deliver the clinically validated digital therapies that improve the health and quality of life of those with chronic conditions. Apart from utilizing the funding to deepen its product suite and expand geographically, the company will accelerate the launch of its respiratory digital therapeutic portfolio, which is relevant in the current situation.

“The success of our initial commercial launch with our pharmaceutical, insurance, medical device, and healthcare systems partners has shown us the scope of what is possible in augmenting patient outcomes. The success stories of our patients, their unique patient journeys, and the data collected inspire us to invest deeper into clinical validation, product, and distribution. We are excited to kickstart FY2020-21 with an incredible new shareholder on our cap table. The funding will allow us to invest further into improving patient outcomes and generate further real-world evidence while expanding our therapeutic portfolio, geographic and stakeholder reach,” said Abhishek Shah, CEO, and Co-founder of Wellthy Therapeutics.

