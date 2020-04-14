Power Gummies secured funding from Venture Catalysts

Venture Catalysts, an integrated incubator, and accelerator platform, has recently invested in the Delhi based health supplement startup Power Gummies.

Power Gummies had previously secured an investment from the DSG Consumer Partners and has now secured an undisclosed amount from the Venture Catalysts in an extension of its Pre Series A round of funding.

Dr. Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, President, and Co-founder, Venture Catalysts, said,

“In India, Power Gummies has been a frontrunner in the nutraceutical industry, offering high-quality, FSSAI-approved products that meet the nutritional requirements of people of all ages. We are confident that the latest round of funding will enable Power Gummies to scale up their operations and reach new heights.”

Divij Bajaj, Founder, and CEO, Power Gummies, said,

“With these incoming funds, we plan to optimize and manage our logistics, supply chain and engage in extensive R&D to come up with new variants based on various other needs such as weight management and period pain relief soon.”

