Wendy’s is finally entering the metaverse

Wendy’s has unveiled the ‘Wendyverse,’ a branded virtual reality (VR) experience located in Meta’s Horizon Worlds platform. Though visitors to the Wendyverse won’t be able to enjoy a Frosty or bite into a Baconater, the brand hopes that its new virtual location will provide a unique experience that will foster strong engagement – especially among younger consumers.

“Establishing a new form of community, Wendyverse will give fans the exciting opportunity to interact with each other – and the QSR [quick-service restaurant] Queen – in ways never seen before,” the brand said in a statement.

Out of the major QSR players, Wendy’s is the first to dive deep into the metaverse and open up a new restaurant. What does this mean for the brand? The team discusses.

Also, the team talks about Smashburger’s latest innovation: a full-service location. The fast-casual restaurant is entering a new segment and calling it the “way of the future for fast-casual.” Find out what the team has to say about this new play for Smashburger.

Lastly, Petre, Zinsmeister and Oches talk about the Applebee’s email that went viral from a local manager, claiming that wages may be lowered due to rising gas prices. The team speaks about the implications for the industry.

“We’re excited to take this to the next level by launching the Wendyverse in Meta’s Horizon Worlds and bringing a totally new dimension of access to our fans,” said chief marketing officer for The Wendy’s Company, Carl Loredo, in a statement. “Truly a first of its kind, the Wendyverse bridges the best of today with tomorrow to show up for our fans across every world – with a Frosty and fries in hand.”

Visitors will be treated to a park fountain that sprays out Fanta soda and a basketball court (dubbed the Buck BiscuitDome) to entice basketball fans during the final rounds of March Madness — all Wendyverse visitors will be entitled to sausage or bacon, egg and cheese biscuit for $1.

And, of course, what would the fantasy world be without a giant golden statue of Wendy herself?

Though this marks the first big push for a fast-food chain to make a splash in what’s rumored to be the future of the internet, it opens the door to unlimited and untapped possibilities for how food brands can play into the VR world, with concepts of ordering food via the metaverse and having it delivered in to the real world not seeming like too far off of a possibility.

The Wendyverse is being launched in Horizon Worlds, a VR video game developed and owned by Meta. Fans with Oculus Quest 2 headsets will be able to access Wendy’s virtual activation beginning April 2.

When it comes to finding new and innovative ways to stand out from the crowd and attract the gaze of younger consumers, Wendy’s has been on a bit of a roll in recent years.