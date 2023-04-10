What are the best car deals for the month of April in the US?

For those in the market for a new vehicle, April 2023 is an excellent time to find some fantastic deals with low-interest rates. These deals are not just limited to cars but also include some SUVs. However, it is important to note that offers can differ by location, so it is recommended to check the manufacturer’s website for availability and details before heading to a dealership. Additionally, it’s worth noting that taxes, title, and license fees are not included in the deals.

According to J.D. Power’s latest sales report, the average new-vehicle transaction price for March was $45,818, indicating a 3.5% increase compared to March 2022. However, this average price continues the downward trend seen from February’s average ($46,229), and it is a notable improvement from the record high of $47,362 in December 2022.

Although purchasing a new car is still more expensive than a year ago, it is becoming easier to find one as inventory levels improve. According to Cars.com dealers, there were over 1.6 million new vehicles in March, up from 1.5 million units in February and just over 1 million in March 2022. Additionally, automaker incentives are starting to emerge once again, with an average incentive of $1,558 in March, a 45% increase from the same time last year. The average incentive as a percentage of the average MSRP is now estimated at 3.3%, which is up by almost 1 percentage point since March 2022. It is important to note that these offers may vary by region, so it is best to check the manufacturer’s website for availability and details before visiting a dealer.

Chevrolet Equinox

The Chevrolet Equinox is a frequent contender on this list, but with the changing model year comes a shift in the best deal available. For this month, the 2023 Equinox has replaced the 2022 model and is now offering a $1,500 discount on its LS, LT, RS, and Premium trims in the surveyed regions. However, it’s worth noting that discounts for the 2022 model are still available at the time of writing. As an alternative to the cash offer, buyers who choose to finance through Chevy’s parent company, GM, can opt for a special interest rate of 1.9% for 36 months. The standard turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine in the Equinox receives a minor power upgrade for 2023, from 170 to 175 horsepower. While our editors’ assessment of the SUV’s powertrain remains unchanged, the Equinox offers a spacious interior and easy-to-use technology. The cash and financing offers on Equinox are valid until May 1.

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

The Jeep Grand Cherokee has been named the Best SUV of 2023 by cars.com due to its off-road capability, comfortable interior, and range of powertrain options. This SUV is also featured on our list of the best car deals for April, with discounts ranging from $1,000 to $6,000, depending on the trim and region. Shoppers who finance with Stellantis, Jeep’s parent company, can opt for financing deals instead of cash discounts. These deals include financing at 7.26% for 60 months with up to $5,500 in bonus cash or 2.9% for 36 months. Both cash and financing deals are valid until May 1.

2023 Ford lease offers on various models

The best advertised Ford incentives this April include leases that require about $3,000 to $6,600 down and monthly payments of between $357 and $737. Ford is also offering low-interest financing on a variety of vehicles in its lineup.

In April, Ford is offering lease deals on a range of vehicles, from compact SUVs to sports cars. The 2023 Ford Escape, a compact SUV, can be leased for four years at $422 per month with $3,506 due at signing. Similarly, the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport can be leased for four years at $404 per month with $3,485 due upfront. For those in need of more space, Ford has also put out lease offers on the 2023 Edge and 2023 Explorer. The midsize Edge SEL can be leased for 39 months at $503 per month with $4,587 down, while the Explorer XLT is available for $543 per month for the same period with $4,560 due at signing. The full-size 2023 Expedition is also available for lease, but at a higher price of $737 per month for 39 months with $6,439 due upfront.

If you’re looking for a sports car, Ford is offering a four-year lease deal on the 2023 Mustang for $400 a month with $3,317 due at signing. These lease deals are subject to credit approval and may vary by region.

Audi cashback deals

2022 Audi A8 deals include cashback of $12,500, which expires on 5/1/2023. Finance deals for this model include 2.99% financing for 60 months, which also expires on May 1st this year. The 2022 Audi A8 is unranked in Luxury Large Cars. There are two models in this lineup, the L55 TFSI quattro and the 4.0 TFSI. Whereas the L55 TFSI has an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The engine is intercooled turbo gas/electric v-6 3.0/183. And the 4.0 TFSO also has an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. However, the engine is twin-turbo gas/electric v-8 4.0L/244. Audi is offering various other cashback deals for its other models as well. Which is specifically for this month, Audi is promoting lease and finance deals on a wide range of models. Their advertised three-year leases typically have monthly payments between $430 and $850, with an initial payment of around $3,800 to $6,300.

Other financing deals

Other financing deals include the models, 2023 Honda Civic, 2023 Honda Ridgeline, 2023 Kia Niro EV, the 2023 Mazda CX-30, the 2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata, Nissan Altima, Nissan Rogue and Ram 1500. The increasing demand for electric vehicles is mostly due to the incentive programs and other such credit benefits. Low financing deals and cash-back offers are also being offered to attract customers. Buying a car with a great financing deal usually means reduced rates and amount of interest for an auto loan.

