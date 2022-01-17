What is Jio UPI AutoPay and how do I use it?

Reliance Jio is bringing one more component for its supporters by collaborating with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to send off UPI Autopay. With this usefulness, clients can utilize NPCI’s UPI Autopay office to re-energize their prepaid plans naturally.

As a Jio client, it makes re-energizing for prepaid endorsers simple as they don’t need to stress over their arrangements getting terminated. For re-energize measures of up to ₹5,000, you won’t have to enter the UPI PIN. In any case, for re-energize sums surpassing ₹5,000, you should enter the PIN. You should take note that this element is just accessible for prepaid endorsers, and postpaid clients can’t profit from it.

You can change, make or eliminate the e-command for a portion of the levy plans using this component. How about we investigate how you can robotize the re-energize by following the straightforward advances given beneath.

Stage 1

Introduce the MyJio application from the Play Store/App Store.

Stage 2

Click on the ‘Versatile’ segment at the top.

Stage 3

Presently, tap on ‘Arrangement Jio AutoPay’.

Stage 4

Then, you will be diverted to a page expressing the advantages of the component. Click on ‘Get everything rolling’ at the base.

Stage 5

Presently, pick the arrangement you need your number to get re-energized with after your present arrangement lapses.

Stage 6

Select the favoured technique for instalment. You can pick either UPI or Bank Account. Click on UPI.

Stage 7

Enter your UPI and tap on Verify. The application upholds a sum of six UPI handles which you can utilize.

After you are checked, the application will then, at that point, empower Jio UPI AutoPay highlight for your versatile number. Presently, when your present arrangement lapses, Jio will naturally re-energize your number with the arrangement you picked at the hour of setting up the element.