In the small hours of a winter morning in 2017, a fire in an underground electrical vault at Atlanta’s Hartsfield–Jackson airport forced more than a thousand flights to be cancelled. The outage, which lasted nearly eleven hours, left aircraft stranded at gates, families sleeping on terminal floors, and an airline facing a US$50 million bill for re‑routing alone. Five years later, Heathrow experienced a similar wobble as the substation failure caused the cancellation of over 1,300 flights in just one day. These events did not happen in isolation. In recent times, severe weather conditions have caused more frequent power interruptions across large public-use facilities like airports. The trend shows that these disturbances might have increased in frequency and are nowadays a norm, pressurizing the grid.

This trend brings forth a grim question for airports, whose safety protocols assume that runway lights will never go out and that radar would never blink. What if the bigger power system, already stretched thin by demand spikes and the extreme climate, can no longer uphold that guarantee? Engineers have relied on diesel backups and third-grade redundancies for a long while, but these were meant to step in for the odd hour-long blackout, not for the prolonged multi-hour outages they face today. At the same time, airports have been given very strong pressure to align with net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, a target that the Global Airports Council International has formally adopted. Building resilience and reducing carbon rarely pull in the same direction.

“Redundancy used to mean buying a bigger generator,” says Krupal Shah, a principal electrical engineer at leading Ark Portable Power firm, who has spent a decade working on mission‑critical infrastructure. “That is no longer enough. We need systems that survive a blackout, ride through voltage swings, and still meet a net‑zero roadmap.”

Krupal’s one of the significant assignments, modernising the power backbone of a busy metropolitan airport in the north‑eastern United States, offers a glimpse of how the industry might square that circle. The work unfolded in three quiet revolutions: mapping failure points, weaving in renewables, and measuring every assumption against operational data rather than a rule of thumb.

Diagnosing the Fault Lines

It involved building a minute-by-minute picture of electricity flow. This picture showed how electricity flowed from the regional utility, through substations, into airfield lighting circuits, terminal chillers, and radar stacks. Krupal combed through a decade of outage logs to identify where voltage sags or harmonics had tripped equipment in the past. That forensic audit revealed an uncomfortable truth: several critical loads shared a single path to the grid.

Layering, Not Just Doubling, Redundancy

Instead of adding a larger generator, a costly fix that solves only the last stage of the chain, the design introduced a dual‑path topology. Two independent feeders now feed the airfield network; uninterruptible power supplies smooth the hand‑off, and automatic transfer switches make the changeover in under a second. The dual-path architecture lowers the risk of simultaneous path failure. This redundancy allows the airport to tolerate a single point of failure without disruption.

Quantifying such numbers may sound academic, but in practical terms, the airport has moved from “acceptable risk” to “single‑fault tolerance” for its most sensitive systems. Krupal led the design and estimation of uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), automatic transfer switches (ATS), and backup generator systems. These systems were tailored to meet the stringent demands of a mission-critical airport environment. Internal records shared with the port authority showing unplanned downtime for critical circuits is over 20% compared to previous infrastructure designs.

Preparing the Grid for Future Renewables

Krupal’s mandate did not include installing solar panels or battery banks. Instead, his task was to make sure the airport’s upgraded power backbone could coexist with the renewable sources already tied into the main utility feed. That meant designing connection points, protection schemes, and control logic that would keep essential systems stable even when upstream solar arrays surged or dipped. His architecture isolated critical buses from unpredictable fluctuations. This allows for seamless hand-offs between conventional generation and green inputs, enabling future decarbonization without compromising daily reliability.

Safety and Schedule by Design

Behind the wire diagrams lies a quieter achievement: the project finished 10% ahead of schedule and within 5% of its original budget. Construction managers credit housekeeping as much as hardware. Daily drills for lock-out/tag-out procedures, the use of hand-held thermal cameras for identifying loose terminations, and mandatory briefings on arc-flash hazards were incorporated into the contractors’ contracts. Instead of providing these as mere checklists, Krupal’s team embedded OSHA-compliant practices into the daily rhythm of the jobsite to build in efficiencies for substantially minimizing the electrical hazards while promoting an enhanced safety culture across construction.

Independent Assessment

To validate Krupal’s system under realistic operating conditions, the port authority simulated staged failures of utility feeds. Ensuring uninterrupted lighting throughout the airfield, radar service on the tower, and continuous data feed into flight-aware displays from inside the terminal were the various measures that maintained operational integrity during the phase. Almost immediately after one begins to observe the airport’s critical systems upon completion of construction, reports suggested a relatively enhanced reliability and minimized unscheduled interruptions.

Broader Implications

The upgrade tells a larger story about how critical infrastructure is adapting to what statisticians now call “tail‑heavy risk”, low‑probability events with high economic and social cost. Five years ago, airports typically measured resilience in kilowatts of backup generation. Today, they are more likely to speak of system‑level diversity, data analytics, and the organisational discipline to rehearse failures before they happen.

The success of this project hasn’t gone unnoticed. The regulators and planners began searching into whether what worked here could possibly work elsewhere, such as in hospitals and emergency shelters, where load reliability is just as critical. Design consultants from major airports in other cities, including those from Toronto and Singapore, had even reached out for better knowledge on Krupal’s philosophy as they were reconsidering their own backup system.

What It Means for Passengers

For most travellers, these upgrades are invisible until something goes wrong. A power outage at a major airport doesn’t just delay one flight. It can cause a domino effect, throwing off connections across the country and even internationally. Krupal’s team strengthened the power system. This helped reduce the risk of chain reactions, keeping flights on schedule and passengers out of long queues.

What Comes Next

Krupal is cautious about declaring victory. Technology moves fast, and so do the challenges. “What’s cutting-edge today might be the baseline tomorrow,” he says. He is already thinking ahead to the next steps, like integrating hydrogen fuel cells and using smarter systems that can adjust power use automatically.

Still, the project shows that it’s possible to make airports both more resilient and more sustainable. Krupal Shah’s work proves that with the right design thinking, it doesn’t have to be one or the other. And in a world where the unexpected is becoming more common, that kind of thinking is exactly what public infrastructure needs.