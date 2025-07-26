What if a simple error in job title classification could cost someone their immigration status or delay their future by months, even years? In the high-stakes world of immigration law, such issues are all too common. Mayukh Maitra and Surabhi Sinha, co-founders of TogetherThrive Foundation, are tackling these inefficiencies head-on with the innovative Profile Evaluator tool.

For thousands of individuals navigating the U.S. immigration system, small errors can have a significant impact on their ability to secure work visas or permanent residency. Job misclassification, which happens frequently due to outdated methods of job title evaluation, often leads to denials, Requests for Evidence (RFEs), and lengthy delays. This is where the Profile Evaluator comes in, a cutting-edge AI tool that’s transforming the way immigration petitions are processed.

The Challenge: Navigating a Complex Immigration Landscape

The U.S. immigration process, especially for employment-based petitions, involves multiple layers of complexity that can be difficult to navigate without proper support. A significant portion of denials and RFEs stem from inconsistencies in job title classifications and misinterpretations of job descriptions. These issues not only slow down the adjudication process but also increase costs for both applicants and legal practitioners. The immigration system’s reliance on classification systems that change frequently, further exacerbates the problem.

“Job classification within the immigration system is complex and evolving, often creating challenges for both applicants and attorneys.,” says Mayukh Maitra, co-founder of TogetherThrive Foundation. “This is why we decided to create a tool that could standardize and automate job title evaluations, ensuring they align with current USCIS standards.”

Surabhi Sinha, co-founder of TogetherThrive, adds: “Our goal was to enhance consistency and clarity in immigration adjudication through supportive, AI-driven tools.” By leveraging AI, we could bring much-needed accuracy and consistency to the process, benefiting both applicants and legal professionals alike.”

The Solution: The Profile Evaluator

The Profile Evaluator is an AI-driven tool that uses a BERT-based model to standardize job title evaluations, ensuring they meet the standards set by various immigration bodies. By analyzing various standardized criteria and user-provided profile data, the tool provides structured recommendations that align with historical approval trends. This reduces the risk of misclassification, minimizes errors, and ensures petitions are processed more efficiently.

The tool is designed to automatically match job titles with the appropriate SOC codes, providing real-time, data-driven recommendations based on existing rules and criteria. This approach has the potential to drastically reduce the inconsistencies and subjectivity that often slow down the immigration process.

One independent immigration attorney, based out of Virginia, reflects on the long-standing issues in immigration law: “Immigration reviews often require precision in how roles and responsibilities are described, as even slight variations can impact application outcomes. The Profile Evaluator addresses this problem head-on by automating job classification, ensuring consistency, and ultimately speeding up the process.”

Real-World Impact: Transforming Legal Practice

The Profile Evaluator tool has already had a measurable impact. Adopted by a leading immigration firm in Chicago, the tool has helped process over 1,000 applications in just one year. According to the Principal Partner at the firm, “Before adopting the Profile Evaluator, we spent countless hours manually classifying job titles and revising petitions to meet immigration standards. With the tool, we’ve seen a 30% reduction in processing time and a significant decrease in RFEs and denials.”

In addition to streamlining the process for legal professionals, the tool is helping applicants avoid costly delays and uncertainty. For instance, an applicant who previously faced delays due to job misclassification was able to successfully navigate the process with the help of the Profile Evaluator, avoiding the risk of further complications.

“The impact on our clients has been remarkable,” the Principal Partner continues. “By standardizing the process and ensuring that job descriptions are accurately aligned with immigration bodies’ expectations, we’re able to provide more reliable outcomes for our clients, saving them time and money.”

The Future of Immigration Law: AI and Legal Technology

The Profile Evaluator is part of a larger trend toward the integration of artificial intelligence into legal processes. As more law firms adopt AI tools, the future of immigration law looks set to become more streamlined, efficient, and accessible. TogetherThrive’s innovative approach is setting the standard for how technology can enhance access to legal support and improve the immigration journey.

“We believe that AI can revolutionize not just immigration law, but many areas of legal practice,” says Mayukh. “Our work with the Profile Evaluator is just the beginning. We’re excited to see how AI can continue to drive improvements in the legal field, making it more efficient, accurate, and fair.”

Surabhi agrees: “By improving efficiency and reducing bias, AI allows legal professionals to focus on the most important aspects of their work, providing personalized legal advice and advocating for their clients. We see a future where AI helps not just immigration law but every area of legal practice.”

A Glimpse Into the Future

As immigration reform continues to evolve, the Profile Evaluator is poised to play a critical role in shaping the future of the industry. By standardizing job classifications and improving compliance with changing regulations, the tool will continue to reduce delays, prevent errors, and ensure more reliable outcomes for applicants.

“The future of immigration law is inextricably linked to technology,” says Surabhi. “With tools like the Profile Evaluator, we are not just improving legal processes, we are creating a fairer, more efficient system for everyone involved.”

Conclusion: Changing the Landscape of Immigration Law

The Profile Evaluator is more than just a tool; it represents a shift in how technology can enhance legal practice and improve outcomes for underserved populations. By introducing innovative, AI-powered tools, Mayukh Maitra and Surabhi Sinha are enhancing accessibility and setting a new benchmark for support in the legal space.

Through TogetherThrive Foundation’s innovative approach, they are proving that technology and social justice can go hand in hand, paving the way for a more equitable and efficient immigration system.