What new sports have appeared recently

Everything new is well forgotten old. Over the past decades, new sports have been registered every year. Some of them are unique, while others are adaptations of old, long-forgotten games.

Cybersports

In recent years, cybersports have become a multi-billion dollar industry that spans every corner of the world. Each game is treated as a separate sport, meaning it has its own rules, goals, players, and required qualifications. A game developer usually works to strengthen the cybersports scene of their game by attracting sponsors, hosting tournaments, and even paying salaries to players. Cybersports mimic traditional sports in many ways, using similar tournament formats, player contracts, and rules. By the way, you can read news about this trend on our website – mega-news.in.

One observation is that most cybersports are not based on sports games. FIFA and NBA 2K have sports scenes, but they pale in comparison to other games. For many video game developers, cyber sports act as a division of their marketing department, providing content that keeps players interested.

Laser tag

Laser tag is an adventure, a dose of adrenaline, and an unusual experience that you will want to repeat. The easiest way to understand laser tag is to imagine playing soldiers. Each player is equipped with a “weapon” that “shoots” an infrared beam carrying a special signal, and sensors capable of detecting that signal. If the sensor detects a “hit”, it subtracts the player’s life, after losing the last life the player is “dead” and the system hangs up. In most cases, only the referee can unlock it.

The electronic part consists of a control unit, a converter, and sensors. The control unit provides the general functionality of the system – based on input signals from the controls and sensors, it creates, evaluates, and triggers individual events and processes (shooting, changing a magazine, etc.). The transmitter ensures that the signal passes through an infrared LED.

Sensors, standardly placed on the player’s head, are capable of detecting the IR signal and transmitting this information to the control unit. To make the game more interesting and attractive, weapons are usually equipped with speakers (accompanying events with sound effects – for example, the shot) and glowing LEDs (imitation shooting, indication of hit).

Footbag

Footbags can be divided into two categories. The first is individual. Players practice different tricks with a tennis ball. The second is a group game where the footbag is passed between each other. In both cases, the goal of the game is to keep the object from falling to the ground. In the mid-2000s, the discipline was recalled time and again in the youth media news.

Along with the popularity came the official international games and the creation of clubs, leagues, and world associations, which meant the creation of rules for the game. The basic kicking and bouncing of the ball can be divided into several types: the tip of the foot kick, the knee kick, and the inside of the foot kick.

Tagball

Tagball is a new sport that is becoming popular and is played all over the world. Players wear felt vests and opponents throw balls that stick to them.

Tagball was invented to keep people active and physically fit, to help combat obesity, and to reduce the negative social peer pressure exhibited by youth and adults. This is accomplished by introducing tagball as an alternative to contact sports such as soccer.

Hammerfield

Hammerfield is a sport invented by Dave Simson in 2012. After watching the blockbuster movie The Avengers, Dave was inspired by Thor’s performance. It was the beginning of Hammerfield. The hammer in Hammerfield is based on the mythological hammer of Thor, the god of thunder. The myth says that Mjolnir never missed his target and always returned to his right hand. In English, Mjolnir means “crusher.”

The bearers of the hammer are responsible for scoring points. Only 4 players can carry the hammer. Hammers can receive and pass the ball. The defenders are responsible for protecting the hammer carriers. They make sure that the defending team cannot tackle their hammer carrier.

The game begins when the referee places the hammer in the center of Safe Zone 1. The offense then assigns a hammer carrier. Players from both teams stand outside the center safe zone 2 in their half. When the carrier touches the hammer, the starting signal sounds and the person has 3 seconds to make a move. The moment the hammer comes off the ground, the defense can attack.

Checkbox

Boxing requires a strong and fast body, chess requires a sharp analytical mind. Putting the two together was at first an artistic performance. However, the hybrid has become a very serious sports discipline since 2018.

The chess box has firmly entered the world of sports. It has devoted followers, but also clear and strict rules. The match consists of eleven rounds, six of which refer to chess, five to the ring. The sport alternates, with the beginning and end belonging to chess. For each round, there are three minutes, and the break between the two sports lasts sixty seconds.

Chessboxing requires special training because the key is to master the transition from a physical sport to a mental sport. It’s important to come out of the ring with a rapid heart rate and adjust your head and mind to think calmly without stress. That’s why players undergo special training in which physical interval training alternates with blitz chess.

Underwater rugby

This is one of the few truly three-dimensional sports. People in it move not only backward, forwards, and sideways, but also up and down. Some compare it to wrestling in space or the fictional magical sport from Harry Potter, Quidditch. Plus, unlike similar classic rugby, it is fairly safe.

The rules of underwater rugby are simple. It is played in a pool. Each team has six players and six substitutes, and they need to deliver the ball to the basket of the opponent about five meters underwater. Because they use only diving goggles and a snorkel in addition to their flippers, they constantly come out to breathe above the surface.

The ball travels only a short distance underwater before being stopped by the resistance of the water. You can only communicate with your teammates by hand gestures.

Underwater rugby was invented by diver Ludwig von Bermuda at a German club in Cologne as a warm-up before regular training.

Bossaball

A sport that mixes soccer, volleyball, gymnastics, and the sounds of samba. A new ball game already exists. Bossaball is attracting fans in Germany, Brazil, and Kuwait. The project to create this unconventional wrestling was created in Spain by Belgian Philip Eijkmans.

It is a battle between two teams on a platform consisting of an inflatable trampoline that allows you to deliver numerous elusive blows to your opponent. The space between the teams is divided by a net. The number of touches with the ball in their territory is 8. Any part of the body is allowed to throw the ball to the other side.

The game is primarily a spectacle. The referee, who uses drums, whistles, and other musical instruments to conduct the competition and award points, has the final say. Each team has three to five players. One of the players (the attacker) is placed directly on the trampoline, the others are placed around it on inflatable panels.

Baseball clubs exist in various countries, including Brazil, Ecuador, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Romania, Singapore, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

The Chase for Cheese

Players run down an extremely steep hill for nearly two hundred meters. Many are injured in the process, all for a simple reward: four kilos of cheese. The annual May Chase for Rolling Cheese from Cooper Hill near Gloucester, UK, attracts hundreds of daredevils from all over the world and thousands of spectators.

Since 2011, the contest has had no official status; it is organized by volunteers. This happened after 2009 the race was attended by up to 15,000 spectators, although the capacity of the event was a third less.

The following year the race was not held, and local politicians asked for increased security, fencing off the area, and charging entrance fees for subsequent years, but this was universally resisted.