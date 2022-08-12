This guide focuses on how to evolve Silcoon in Pokemon Go, Wurmple evolved into two different Pokemon, Cascoon and Silcoon. To evolve Wurmple into a Cascoon and Silcoon in Pokemon GO, you just need to give your Wurmple twelve candies, but there is one trick to the evolution. Players hoping to evolve Wurmple into a Cascoon have to roll dice on what the result of evolution actually is.

When evolving Wurmple, there is no way to affect or predict which evolution you will receive; there is a 50% chance that the Wurmple evolves into Silcoon and 50% that it will become a Cascoon. If your Wurmple evolved to Cascoon, that means that in the last phase, it will turn into Dustox. If you wait until your Wurmple is in the Cocoon Stage, it will automatically evolve into a Cascoon once you have collected 12 Wurmple Candy. You will not know exactly which their Wurmple will evolve into since it is totally random, but it will be either Cascoon, who evolves into Dustox after you have collected 50 Wurmple candy, or Silcoon, who evolves into Beautifly.

That is, Silcoon can evolve into Beautifly using 50 Wurmple candy. Silcoon will always evolve into Beautifly, and Cascoon will always evolve into Dustox, regardless. Because that is so, Trainers hoping to obtain both Silcoon and Cascoon, and ultimately Beautifly and Dustox, will have to capture Wurmple multiple times and evolve them using necessary Candy. Wurmple has two different evolutionary paths in Pokemon Go, so here’s everything you need to know about evolving him to become Silcoon and Cascoon, then eventually Beautifly and Dustox.

Unfortunately for Pokemon GO Trainers, there is not really any cheating around with evolving Wurmple into either Silcoon or Cascoon, especially not the same way that Eevee could use a nick-naming cheat. By evolving into Silcoon, Wurmple could eventually develop into the butterfly-like Beautifly. Fortunately, evolving does not require much candy, so players should be able to obtain this Pokemon once they have caught some Wurmple.

You will need to continue catching Wurmples and evolving them if you continue getting the same, undesirable evolve over and over. Regardless of the direction in which a couple evolves, it will always cost 12 Wurmple Candy to do the first evolution (Wurmple into Silcoon or Cascoon) and 50 Candy for the second evolution (Silcoon or Cascoon into Beautifly or Dustox).

Each second-stage evolution will then evolve to the final evolution at Level 10 either Dustox from Cascoon or Beautifly from Silcoon. One of the more common Pokemon happens to hold a weird secret as well, and you need to evolve these to become Silcoons and Cascoons in order to complete the Collection Challenge successfully.