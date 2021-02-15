Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

What proves Elon Musk favors Dogecoin?

AvatarPriyanka Chaubey
TechTrending

Ever since bitcoin emerged in 2009, the world witnessed the launching of several other cryptocurrencies. Arguably Bitcoin and Ethereum have established themselves as household names. The richest person on the planet Elon Musk is reportedly in favor of Dogecoin. While the term is still unfamiliar to the commoners, such soft-heartedness has now become a question worth discussing.

To start with the introduction of it, Dogecoin made its debut in 2013 from an internet joke, hence the slang name- Joke currency.

What does Elon Musk think of bitcoin and dogecoin?

Evidently, Elon Musk has some thoughts about Bitcoin and we will not say it is favorable at all. However, it is hard to decide while controversial tweets keep coming in the way.

In this case, while Elon Musk can’t seem to decide between liking bitcoin or not. He still has it eyes out for Dogecoin and says it’s inevitable.

This is how his followers reacted to it-

Tesla CEO has a huge number of followers on Instagram which range about 41 million. So when he makes a comment about dogecoin it sure makes an impact.

 

Elon’s most recent tweet about Bitcoin

Elon Musk

And here is how followers reacted to it-

 

Comments

comments

No more articles
Send this to a friend