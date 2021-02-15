SpaceX says its Starlink satellite internet service now has over 10,000 users

SpaceX revealed in a public documenting on Thursday that its Starlink satellite web access presently has “more than 10,000 clients in the United States and abroad.”

“Starlink’s presentation isn’t hypothetical or test … [and] is quickly quickening continuously as a component of its public beta program,” SpaceX wrote in a document with the Federal Communications Commission.

Elon Musk’s organization started a public beta program of Starlink in October, with administration estimated at $99 every month, notwithstanding a $499 forthright expense to arrange the Starlink Kit, which incorporates a client terminal and Wi-Fi switch to associate with the satellites.

SpaceX Starlink satellite internet aces online game test https://t.co/HhaEPr9S1b — Sean Ristau (@SeanRistau) February 14, 2021

Now that Starlink is available to order in more than six countries, here’s all you need to know about Elon Musk’s satellite internet service. https://t.co/J6VRJKUXiR #SpaceX #starlink #ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/9Zdk1yJ5pq — Businesblog (@Businesblog5) February 13, 2021

SpaceX Starlink Ground Station “Ground stations are a crucial building block to the Starlink network, connecting the satellite system to the backbone of land-based internet.” via @IntEngineering via andrew867 on reddit https://t.co/GMQt6gMgrB Article:https://t.co/KKRhb7dJlI pic.twitter.com/NnNNugS0xN — Gio Pagliari (@giopagliari) February 13, 2021

The organization is offering the support of select clients in the northern U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

Starlink is SpaceX’s aggressive undertaking to fabricate an interconnected web network with a great many satellites, referred to in the space business as a heavenly body, intended to convey fast web to purchasers anyplace on the planet. The FCC two years back affirmed SpaceX to dispatch 11,943 satellites, with the organization planning to send 4,425 satellites in the circle by 2024.

We live in a time when Russian cosmonauts can instantly Tweet footage they took from orbit to ask all human’s on Earth what the mysterious lights they filmed are. This Tweet is from 2020. BUT – did we figure out what Cosmonaut @ivan_mks63 filmed from the @Space_Station that day? https://t.co/iyS3JI5eMY pic.twitter.com/uEUZGAdZQ3 — JEREMY CORBELL (@JeremyCorbell) February 11, 2021

on Thursday, SpaceX wrote-