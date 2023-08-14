What to expect from Indian Stock Market this week

As investors gear up for another week of trading, the Indian markets find themselves at a crossroads, shaped by a mix of domestic and international factors. The past week witnessed a seesaw battle between gains and losses, with Indian equities facing headwinds amidst global uncertainties. As we look ahead to the coming days, several key events and indicators are set to influence market sentiment.

Last week’s market performance reflected a divergent trend, with gains on two trading sessions and losses on three. The global backdrop remains uncertain, with mixed performance in Asian markets and positive movement in the US markets.

Amidst these fluctuations, Indian equities have been grappling with negative returns, largely due to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to increase its annual inflation projection. This move has heightened speculation of continued rate cuts, possibly extending into the fiscal year 2025. Additionally, the introduction of a 10 per cent additional Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) for banks, along with ongoing foreign institutional investment (FII) outflows, has cast a shadow on market sentiment.

The market’s opening on Monday is likely to be influenced by this recent turn of events, at least in the short term. Macroeconomic indicators, the movement of the Indian rupee, and FII activities will be crucial in shaping market trends in the upcoming days.

Domestically, the focus will be on inflation figures, which hold significant importance. On a global scale, market participants will direct their attention towards Japan’s inflation data, China’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) numbers, and US retail sales statistics.

As market participants prepare for the week ahead, it’s important to reflect on last week’s market movements. The BSE benchmark experienced a decline of 0.60 per cent, shedding 398.6 points, while the NSE Nifty followed suit, falling by 88.7 points. The week concluded with the Sensex closing at 65,307.93, down by 380.25 points, and the Nifty ending at 19,428.30, marking a decline of 114.80 points.

Investors also have a series of major earnings announcements to anticipate this week. Companies such as ITC, Divas Laboratories, Vodafone Idea, Easy Trip Planners, and Hindustan Copper are set to release their earnings reports. These reports will provide valuable insights into the financial health and performance of these companies, potentially impacting market sentiment.

Turning our attention to macroeconomic indicators, the upcoming week will see the announcement of wholesale and retail inflation figures for July. Against the backdrop of rising inflation concerns, these data releases will be closely monitored by market participants.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation for July and Balance of Trade data for the same month are also scheduled for release. The foreign exchange reserves data for the week ending August 11th will be disclosed on August 18th.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) will play a pivotal role in shaping the market’s performance on Monday, following their shift from persistent buying to net selling in August. The influence of global trends, foreign fund trading activities, and inflation data will guide the equity market movement throughout the week. However, it’s worth noting that the week will be shortened by the closure of the stock market on Tuesday due to Independence Day.

In the midst of these developments, experts highlight several focal points that will steer market trends in the coming days. The movement of the Indian rupee, FII activities, and macroeconomic indicators will remain key factors. Additionally, global events such as Japan’s inflation data, China’s IIP numbers, and US retail sales statistics are set to have a ripple effect on the Indian markets.

