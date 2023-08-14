Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads App Losing Millions of Users Daily

If you’ve been keeping up with the trends, particularly if you’ve followed the timeline that began with Tesla owner Elon Musk agreeing to buy Twitter and improve the platform for users despite the social media site already experiencing losses.

Even after Musk’s takeover, Twitter or X still had problems, and it was particularly difficult for the world’s largest social media company because Musk was involved in so many controversies. In this stage, Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta-owned Instagram spotted an opportunity and capitalized on it with its introduction of Threads, an innovative app that is quite similar to Twitter (not innovative exactly).

However, Zuckerberg’s efforts to challenge Twitter or X didn’t go as planned, as the Threads app gained a lot of popularity but also lost it as time flew by.

Instagram Owned Threads App Struggles to Keep the Audience Sticked To Their Platform

The new Thread app was released as an integration with the Instagram app, giving Meta the advantage of capturing the billions of users of Instagram and allowing them to join the “Threads Community” as well.

The Threads app was first made available to the public on July 5 of this year, so it hasn’t been long since it was released. The new Threads app has only been available for a month. Although, the so-called Elon Musk‘s “Twitter-killer” or “X-killer” received a lot of popularity right after its launch but soon for a fact the app didn’t go well which resulted in reducing the overall usage of the app.

The situation worsened when an update revealed that, as of the 7th of August this year, Threads app usage had decreased by 80% overall. An in-depth analysis of daily usage reveals that since the app’s release, new usage has decreased by 85% in the USA alone, according to Similarweb.

“The initial rush did not last long for Threads,” the report from Similarweb shares.

With the new report, it looks like the Threads app couldn’t cope for a long time.

Threads App: Rapid Rise in Popularity Followed by Swift Decline

The recently released Threads app by Meta was made available on July 5 of this year, and soon after its introduction, it was able to garner a lot of attention thanks to Instagram’s massive fan base Initially, it was stated that 49.3 million people installed the Threads app on the first day following its debut.

However, the latest study claims that the overall usage of the Threads app has decreased by 10.3 million as of the same date the following month of its release.

There are currently 576,000 daily active users of the app, according to reports. On the other hand, Musk’s Twitter has maintained a steady user base of about 100 million each day.

“None of these statistics mean Threads will not eventually succeed, only that its ‘overnight success’ was too good to be true,” the analytics firm said.

SimilarWeb also shared that the decline in users doesn’t mean that it might be ending up with the Threads app failing.

Reasons Why Threads App Is Failing

Many users have been left wondering why the new app from Mark Zuckerberg has been failing to satisfy its users as it has been gaining popularity but losing it all within a month. With thorough investigation, we were able to identify a few of the issues raised by numerous users, chief among them the anonymity offered by users.

For years, Twitter has been known for offering the best anonymity, but on the other hand, Meta didn’t have a great time measuring and ensuring the privacy of the users.

Also, it’s been said that Threads implemented the rate limit on posts to combat spam accounts. However, this was the same reason why Threads again popularity over Twitter because even Twitter did the same.

Some users share that the algorithms of the Threa app are not well-trained and usually the suggestions they get are from some random accounts which they don’t follow. There are prominent names who have expressed about their views on so called “Threads Vs Twitter”.

Threads vs. Twitter: The new Meta app is already leaning into addiction 🗨️ Threads is not a Twitter killer, at least not yet. Use of the app has dropped by more than half from its peak.#technology https://t.co/VFJ9eq5Liv pic.twitter.com/sie8qo4r7p — Marsha Collier (@MarshaCollier) July 31, 2023

These are among the issue which Meta can try to improve and maybe after bringing some changes by hearing out the concerns of their users, we believe Threads will be back to its potential.

Source: IBTimes

