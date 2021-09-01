What’s At The Forefront Of Enterprise Technologies?

Enterprise technologies that are expected to grow beyond 2021

2020 might have caught everyone off guard, throwing economy and health on the toss. But the period saw a resilient advancement in technology that is expected to grow far beyond the pandemic. 2020 provided a perfect platform to identify trends and accelerate many ongoing technology innovations.

Enterprise technology was one of the most rapidly growing segments in 2020. Enterprise technologies have been advancing consistently for a decade, and they are likely to continue doing so. By streamlining workflows and improving communication within the organization, these technologies have helped organizations become more flexible. Another reason enterprises are experiencing such explosive growth in technology is the creation of new jobs. Overall, enterprise technologies have enabled companies to operate effectively and efficiently.

Enterprise technology is undergoing unprecedented changes due to the advent of the distributed workforce and the desire to make networks more secure. This article explores the top five enterprise technology trends that are likely to bring massive transformation in the near future.

Technology trends that will revolutionize enterprises

Cloud technology or SaaS

Cloud-hosted technologies are without a doubt the key to the successful implementation of many other technologies. The countless advantages it offers have rightfully made it the industry leader in enterprise technologies. Here are some reasons why enterprises need to adapt to cloud technologies quickly.

Provides fabulous connectivity to all the resources of a client organization. It means that the employees can access company data and resources from anywhere and from any device with cloud technology.

Facilitates easy implementation of enterprise software on the cloud. Additionally, this will eliminate the need for on-premise maintenance of technology that consumes a great deal of other tangible resources.

Secures software in a much better way than by using on-premise installations. These on-premise installations require constant monitoring and security checks from a dedicated team of IT professionals. On the other hand, cloud hosting comprises many technologies and methodologies that protect organizations from downtime and threats.

Guarantees the safe storage of an organization’s massive data. To adapt to the outstanding success of cloud computing, cloud providers have built data centers all across the globe. Organizations can now store their data safely at a significantly lower cost.

Opens up a whole new world of employment opportunities. Hybrid IT solutions and cloud hosting have opened up a wide scope of job roles such as data scientist, DevOps engineers, data warehousing jobs, and many more.

Integrated enterprise resource systems

Industry experts have predicted that the future of an enterprise will rest on an organization’s total experience. The total experience can be defined as the collaborative experience of users, customers, and employees while accessing the multi-mode technology. The total experience became a relevant requirement during the pandemic when lack of proper internet access and broken communication disrupted the effective operation of businesses. As remote working is more and more becoming a crucial part of business operations, the total experience is a factor that can make a difference.

The easiest way to achieve a total experience is by integrating enterprise resource software systems. Integrated enterprise solutions will allow businesses to streamline and automate processes from a single platform. Here are some benefits of having an integrated system that boosts total experience across organizations.

Integrating the processes and information can improve efficiency. In addition, automating processes will enhance the overall experience of users accessing the system.

Improved communication between multiple teams and departments.

Workflows become more streamlined, eliminating concerns about duplicate data and enabling easy access to data.

Optimizes the productivity and value of all systems, such as CRM, ERP, eCommerce, security, etc.

Improved productivity leads to an improved competitive edge.

Data management

In recent years, data management has evolved into a crucial enterprise technology that provides insight into operational data and enables enhanced performance in an organization. Although enterprises are yet to develop efficient methodologies that process data accurately and securely, they are making progress. With data being continuously added, making a good data management system has become imperative for seamless operations in enterprises.

Thanks to the brilliant enterprise technology solutions, organizations can now organize, connect and offer real-time monitoring of this data structure. Data governance solutions, for instance, allow self-service data access while ensuring privacy. Similarly, enterprise AI platforms can tap into the abundant data to develop machine learning models that are accurate.

Efficient data management also equips organizations with perspectives and planning that can propel the enterprises to success. Data mining can help organizations in many ways, like:

Targeting users according to their likes and interactions in the advertising arena.

Safeguarding critical information

Empowering organizations with automated and continuous improvement using Machine Learning.

Reducing operating expense by using only required storage

Data management approaches are already being adopted by enterprises and are expected to continue in the coming years.

Artificial intelligence

AI is undoubtedly the most powerful trend that is capable of making enterprises more secure and automated. AI has the potential to improve enterprise technology in several ways. The following is a quick look at AI’s influence on enterprise technology.

AI in ERP software: Artificial intelligence can immensely improve the value of ERP applications. The technology has been offering intuitive and responsive features to ERP software, optimizing their entire performance.

AI in Analytics: AI determines business patterns that influence the performance of a business. AI tools and machine learning utilizes ERP data to determine the trends. These insights are vital for enterprises to mitigate future risks and to improve their performances.

AI in automation: With artificial intelligence at work, organizations have drastically reduced manual work. Using AI, employees can focus on value-adding operations while AI handles mundane tasks.

AI in real-time: The implementation of AI in manufacturing industries produces crucial real-time equipment performance metrics, which are used to avoid downtime or predict floor anomalies.

AI in customer service: Advancements in AI is offering tremendous cost-effective solutions to enhance the customer experience. For instance, automated chatbots are programmed to grasp the customer’s intent and emotions. This also streamlines the escalation process to achieve fast delivery of quality service.

AI in quality assurance: Time-consuming QA jobs are being tested by automated testing tools. Automation QA jobs have significantly reduced the labor of manual testers.

Cybersecurity

As distributed working has become the new norm for enterprises, security threats are bound to happen. A distributed workforce makes organizations more vulnerable to security breaches. Over the last year, ransomware attacks have increased significantly, with about 4000 reported attacks each day.

Careless employees or malicious insiders cause about 25 percent of security threats. The complex cloud IT infrastructure is further adding to the complexity. Given the inevitable threats to their future, the enterprise visions minimizing security threats and creating a cutting-edge framework. Here are a few possible ways of enhancing cybersecurity measures for the future.