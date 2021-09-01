AI Changing The Face Of Workspaces For The Better

Understanding AI’s role in transforming workspaces

AI’s role in automating mundane and laborious processes has been a harbinger of increased efficiency and productivity in multiple industries. Apart from AI’s technology’s growing popularity in customer service, production and marketing industries, its foray into other facets of workspace is creating quite a buzz in the industry.

To be precise, Artificial Intelligence is set to transform lives, especially at workplaces. Currently, Artificial intelligence plays an increasingly important role in hiring and onboarding processes in organizations.

This article will feature five AI implementations that are revolutionizing the workspaces today. We have also elaborated on the key benefits of artificial intelligence and its impact on the future of workspaces.

How will AI transform the future workspace?

Organizations hope to increase productivity by implementing AI at work. Technology automates and speeds up every process, improving overall productivity. Presently, AI is automating many office tasks and reducing employee workloads significantly. This has led many firms to invest in AI-based workspaces despite their high costs. AI workspace applications focus on the following areas:

Enhancing the employee experience

Establishing a healthy work environment that fosters a friendly atmosphere.

Recruitment and onboarding applications that incorporate agile methods.

Using chatbots in HR applications

Improving the applications to earn positive customer reviews

Enhancing data security features in iOS and Android devices.

Developing the team as a whole

Providing a secure workplace using multi-factor authentication and artificial intelligence

Enhancing comfort and convenience with a single login to SaaS and access to cloud services from many locations

Enabling remote working options for employees.

Challenges involved in building an AI integrated future workspace.

Future workspaces must be flexible, communicative, and collaborative. However, the increasing volume of data is often a cause of concern for organizations as it impacts the company’s ability to upgrade or redesign its working environment. Artificial intelligence developers are making significant progress in managing these bulk data sets and providing intelligent solutions.

Below are some of the other major challenges companies face when implementing an AI-integrated future workspace

Cost of development: AI implementations come at a high cost. The expense of projects is often a turn off for small and mid-sized businesses. Hence, experts highly recommend organizations analyze areas that need improvement and implement technology where it is needed.

Fear of job loss: Speculation about automation inducing large-scale job cuts is still looming large. It is crucial to understand that AI applications were introduced to complement existing skills. It only helps to increase productivity and profitability.

Operational challenges: AI-based applications are controlled by natural processing languages and machine language commands. Mastering them is not easy. For employees to become proficient with these applications, intensive training is required, which can incur additional expenses for organizations.

Although these issues may impede the organization’s smooth transition to AI applications, the technology is highly worth investing in. Thankfully, the AI developer community strives hard to cut costs and make them affordable and available to everyone. Larger organizations have already realized this and have made major strides in this aspect. The following section explains five AI solutions that are making a significant impact on businesses.

Five AI applications trending today

Hiring to onboarding

Artificial intelligence plays a crucial role in ensuring that the onboarded candidates are the right fit for the organization. AI applications ensure that the best person is selected using pre-screen tools to select ideal candidates for interviews. Here is a brief look into a few aspects of recruitment that use AI:

AI-enabled pre-screening tools are among the most commonly used applications in recruitment. AI pre-screening uses tools that sift through thousands of resumes to identify the best candidates for interviews. Pymetrics, for example, is an AI tool that uses gamification to assess candidates’ emotional and cognitive behaviors before sending them the interview invite.

Screening and hiring tools based on AI prevent all types of demographic bias and ensure that gender, race, and religious beliefs do not affect the recruitment process. Candidates are measured against the best employees for a particular job role using AI screening tools.

Montage, an AI-driven interview tool, carries forth on-demand text interviewing, automates scheduling, and prevents biased recruitment.

Organizations now prefer to implement chatbots with AI capabilities to train new employees. These chatbots assist the recruits and make them familiar with different organizational functions. Unabot, a chatbot from Unilever, uses natural language processing to assess and respond to employees in plain language.

AI-assisted on-the-job training

Organizations have been embracing artificial intelligence to transfer essential skills and experiences as part of on-the-job training. Honeywell, for example, has developed AI tools that harness augmented and virtual reality to capture and represent job role experiences to recruits.

With AR/VR tools, the recruits can experience real-time learning. The AR tools capture the actions of employees, which are then played back to new hires. These tools also use videos for AI applications.

Empowering workforce

Automation is perceived to be a threat to jobs. But it is important to understand that AI cannot replace human interventions entirely and only augment them. The AI applications largely take care of mundane tasks like emailing and scheduling and allow employees to focus on activities they are best at. AI bots can effectively reduce human effort by performing repetitive tasks like managing a schedule or setting up meetings that eat up employees’ productive time. The employee monitoring tool is a great AI tool that monitors the workflows and provides intelligent solutions to do tasks effectively.

Employee monitoring & performance monitoring

Employee work monitoring software is an AI solution that is in great demand these days. Remote working and their possible impacts on reducing productivity have motivated organizations to rely on AI-based employee monitoring tools.

Similarly, large organizations also employ performance and employee activities monitoring tools to gather data concerning employee engagement and satisfaction levels. AI tools use tracking devices to monitor breaks and analytics to tap stress levels in an employee’s voice. These tools provide great insights into the workforce’s health, allowing employers to devise strategies to improve employee engagement.

Robots at workspaces

Warehouses and manufacturing industries use robots with autonomous movement on a large scale. This will soon be an essential feature in other workspaces as well. Mobility experts Segway, for example, have developed a delivery robot that delivers items directly to a desk. Another AI marvel developed by Gamma2, the security robots ensure security inside offices.

Embracing AI is key to the future. Organizations that are yet to accept this innovative technology must consider investing in AIaaS( Artificial Intelligence as a Service). AIaaS enables organizations to assess their readiness to adopt AI technologies. These services are easily integrated with existing systems and will assist your organization in scaling new heights