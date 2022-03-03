What’s going on in metaverse nowadays?

The Metaverse is a virtual world where you can do everything you would do in the real world. Let’s start with Web 1.0, in fact when the Internet started, most things used to be in the form of text. After this came Web 2.0 which is currently in place. Web 2.0 has everything except text. Not only audio and video, but also 3D and immersive experience is available in Web 2.0.

The question is what after Web 2.0? This is where the story of the Metaverse begins. Because Meravese is being called Web 3.0. Therefore, it will not be an exaggeration to say that in the coming 5 to 10 years, the way of using the Internet will completely change and people will have shifted to the metaverse, that is, a new world.

So what’s happening on metaverse nowadays?

JP Morgan, McDonalds, Walmart and many others have taken the first step towards building a community in the Metaverse. Meanwhile, brands that had already entered the Metaverse in 2021 (like Nike and Gucci) are now looking at scaling their teams and creating exciting job opportunities. Let’s have a look at their journey in the metaverse

JP Morgan

JP Morgan, the largest US bank, has launched a lounge in the blockchain-based virtual world Decentraland, making it the first major bank in the metaverse. Called the ‘Onyx’ lounge, which refers to the bank’s existing suite of Ethereum-based services, JPMorgan also released a paper exploring how businesses can find opportunities in the metaverse.

JPMorgan’s Onyx Lounge resides in the Metajuku Mall, a virtual version of Tokyo’s Harajuku shopping district, with Twitter users claiming that visiting the lounge will lead to a roaring tiger at the entrance and a portrait of JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. A digital picture appears.

McDonald’s

Trademarks have been filed by the world’s largest fast-food restaurant chain to set up a location in the metaverse, the Daily Mail reported.

McDonald’s, which has more than 39,000 locations in about 100 countries, claims they will be able to deliver food in person and online, the report said.

The company filed 10 applications with the US Patent and Trademark Office earlier this month for the McDonald’s brand and McCafe.

Walmart

The retail giant filed for several trademarks on December 30th, suggesting plans to start selling virtual goods, including electronics, toys, appliances, sporting equipment, apparel, home decor, and more. There’s mention of offering customers a digital currency, as well as the opportunity to buy and sell NFTs.

Meanwhile, another application details possible “physical fitness training services” and “classes in the field of health and nutrition” that could take place in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality environments (VR) — the company made a separate filing for the use of its name and logo in VR and AR.