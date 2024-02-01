In January, Netflix treated its users to a variety of movies and shows, offering something for everyone – from thrilling comedies to fantasy and game shows. The streaming giant shows no signs of slowing down in February, with a lineup of new releases that promise to keep audiences entertained.

Let’s take a look at some of the upcoming shows and movies on Netflix in February 2024.

Mea Culpa (2024)

Mea Culpa is a thriller film revolving around a woman who wakes up in a hospital with no memory of who she is or what she did. She must piece together the clues before the police catch up with her.

The show features renowned actors such as Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, and Cillian Murphy, among others.

Einstein and the Bomb (2024)

A historical drama movie depicting Albert Einstein’s life and his involvement in the development of the atomic bomb during World War II.

The movie features Benedict Cumberbatch, Alicia Vikander, Stanley Tucci, and others.

Players (2024)

A crime drama series following a team of professional thieves attempting the ultimate heist: stealing $500 million in gold from a vault on a plane, 40,000 feet in the air. The crime drama series features Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, and others.

Can I Tell You A Secret? (Season 1)

A mystery series following a group of friends who discover a mysterious app allowing them to share their deepest secrets with strangers. However, they soon realize someone is using the app to blackmail and manipulate them.

The series features a star-studded cast, including Zendaya, Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi, among others.

Inside the NFL (2024)

Inside the NFL is a sports show covering the latest NFL action. Hosted by Ryan Clark and former players Channing Crowder, Jay Cutler, Chad Johnson, and Chris Long, the show features interviews, analysis, commentary, and exclusive footage. Produced by Two Brothers Pictures and Highview Productions.

Fame after Fame Season 1

Fame after Fame is a reality show following the biggest personalities of the Spanish TV program “Sálvame” as they search for new job opportunities across America. The show features Belén Esteban, María Patiño, Terelu Campos, Lydia Lozano, and others.

The Tourist (Season 1)

The Tourist is a drama thriller series starring Jamie Dornan as a man waking up in the Australian outback with amnesia. He must uncover his identity before his past catches up with him. The series is written by Harry Williams and Jack Williams.

Let’s Talk About CHU (Season 1)

Let’s Talk About CHU is a comedy series revolving around Chu Ai, a part-time vlogger who candidly discusses sex on her channel but struggles with it in real life. The series features Chan Tzu-hsuan, Kai Ko, and JC Lin.

Orion and the Dark (2024)

Orion and the Dark is an animated family comedy film based on the book by Emma Yarlett. The story follows Orion, a boy with a vivid imagination, as he faces his fears on a journey through the night with his new friend, a giant creature named Dark.

Dee & Friends in Oz (Season 1)

Dee & Friends in Oz is a fantasy adventure musical for preschoolers from the creator of “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.” It follows Dee, a young girl who discovers a magical land of Oz, meeting new friends and undertaking a quest to save the day and Oz.

Luz: The Light of Heart (Season 1)

Luz: The Light of Heart is a drama series following Luz, an orphan raised in the Kaingang community. When she turns nine, she runs away from the village to seek answers about her true origins.

Raël: The Last Prophet (Season 1)

Raël: The Last Prophet is a documentary series featuring interviews with followers, critics, and Raël himself – the founder of a UFO-inspired religion that became a controversial cult.

One Day (Limited Series)

One Day is a limited series adapted from the bestselling novel by David Nicholls. It follows the lives of Emma and Dexter, two friends who meet on their graduation night and reunite every year for 20 years. The series features Anne Hathaway, Jim Sturgess, Romola Garai, and others.

Ashes (2024)

Ashes is a drama movie based on the true story of a tragic fire at an all-girls school in Saudi Arabia in 2002. The film explores the aftermath of the incident, the quest for justice, and accountability. The movie is directed by Khalid Fahad.

Lover, Stalker, Killer (2024)

This is a thrilling film follows a woman who becomes infatuated with a charming stranger online, unaware of his dark secret that could endanger her life. It is directed by David Fincher and starring Rosamund Pike, Ben Affleck, Neil Patrick Harris, and others.

Kill Me If You Dare (2024)

Kill Me If You Dare is a comedy film centered around a married couple’s attempt to add excitement to their relationship by hiring a hitman to eliminate each other. They soon discover their true feelings and must halt the assassin’s mission.

Soweto Love Story (2024)

A romantic comedy set in Soweto, South Africa, depicting the challenges faced by a young couple from different backgrounds as they navigate love amid familial, cultural, and traditional differences.

Comedy Chaos (Season 1)

A reality show featuring comedians from different countries competing in various challenges and pranks to make each other laugh. Hosted by Kevin Hart.

House of Ninjas (Season 1)

A martial arts series focusing on a group of young ninjas training at a secret dojo, utilizing their skills to combat crime and evil forces.

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders (2024)

A documentary series investigating the mysterious deaths of journalists and activists allegedly killed by a secret organization known as The Octopus, involved in drug trafficking, money laundering, and political assassinations.

A Round of Applause (Season 1)

A musical comedy series following a group of aspiring performers enrolled in a prestigious performing arts school, competing for fame and glory.

Starring Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Carson, and others.