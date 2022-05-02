WhatsApp bans 18 lakh Indian accounts in March

According to a monthly report provided by WhatsApp, the messaging platform banned 18.05 lakh Indian accounts in March, based on complaints received via the grievances channel and its internal methodology to prevent and detect violations.

Large digital platforms (with more than 50 lakh users) are required to submit compliance reports every month, detailing the details of complaints received and actions taken, under new IT guidelines that went into force last year.

Between March 1 and March 31, 2022, WhatsApp banned 18.05 lakh Indian accounts using the abuse detection approach, which also includes action done in response to negative input received from users.

A 91 phone number is used to identify an Indian account.

This user-safety report includes information on user complaints and the actions taken by WhatsApp in response, as well as WhatsApp’s own preventive measures to combat abuse on our platform. According to the most recent Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned over 1.8 million accounts in March, according to a WhatsApp representative.

It’s worth noting that in February, the Meta-owned messaging network WhatsApp banned 14.26 lakh Indian accounts.

Meanwhile, a WhatsApp representative added that the company has constantly invested in Artificial Intelligence and other cutting-edge technology, as well as data scientists and experts and processes, to keep users safe throughout time.

In March 2022, 597 grievance reports were received, with 74 instances being “actioned.”

407 of the total reports received were about a ‘ban appeal,’ while the rest were for account support, product support, and safety, among other things.

WhatsApp Messenger, or just WhatsApp, is a freeware, cross-platform centralized instant messaging (IM) and voice-over-IP (VoIP) service owned by Meta Platforms that is available worldwide. Users can exchange text and voice messages, make audio and video chats, and share photographs, documents, user locations, and other stuff through the app.

WhatsApp’s client application is available on mobile devices as well as desktop PCs. Signing up for the service necessitates the use of a cellular phone number.

WhatsApp Business, a standalone business app aimed at small business owners, was released in January 2018 to allow businesses to communicate with customers who use the basic WhatsApp client.

WhatsApp Inc., based in Mountain View, California, developed the client application, which was purchased by Facebook in February 2014 for roughly US$19.3 billion. By 2015, it has surpassed 2 billion users worldwide, becoming it the most popular messaging app on the planet.