Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 expected to feature a bigger capacity battery

Despite being nearly nine months old, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 remains the finest tiny foldable phone on the market. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 was a significant improvement over its predecessor, with a fourfold larger exterior display, improved durability, IPX8 water protection, and a more affordable price tag.

But, as much as we appreciate the Galaxy Z Flip 3, it falls short in one area when compared to other phones: battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with bigger Capacity Battery

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 came with a 3,300mAh battery, and while it performed well in terms of the screen on time (SoT) in light to moderate usage, it struggled to survive the entire day under severe load. However, it appears that the next Galaxy Z Flip 4 will bring some improvement in this area.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will supposedly feature a larger battery, according to a rumor from GalaxyClub. According to the claim, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (model number SM-F721) will have two batteries, one of which will be a “sub” battery and the other a “main” battery.

Despite being a “sub” battery, it is the bigger of the two, with a rated capacity of 2,400mAh. That’s 100mAh more than the sub battery in the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Nevertheless, the primary battery has the same rated capacity as last year: 903mAh.

The two batteries together will have a rated capacity of 3,300mAh or a “typical” marketed capacity of 3,400mAh. Overall, we’re looking at a slight 100mAh boost in battery capacity over the Galaxy Z Flip 3 – 3,200mAh (rated) or 3,300mAh (typical).

While such a minor improvement is unlikely to make a significant difference, Samsung might work on other areas to enhance battery life, such as using a more efficient processor and an LTPO display.

What else do we know so far?

Samsung is expecting a lot from its forthcoming foldable clamshell. According to a March estimate, display shipments for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 are predicted to be 60% higher than the prior generation.

In other words, Samsung is expected to acquire approximately 60% more display panels for the 2022 model. This also suggests that Samsung has great expectations for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and expects it to outperform the previous generation in terms of sales.

We don’t know anything about the Galaxy Z Flip 4, including its design or hardware, at this time. However, like with last year’s models, there will be plenty of leaks and speculations about the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 in the months preceding their official release.

