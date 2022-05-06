Whatsapp group admins to be able to delete messages for everyone

WhatsApp appears to be working on a new group function that will allow managers to remove any message for any user in the group. According to WABetaInfo, the feature is still in development and will be made available to beta testers in the following days.

Members can currently remove their own WhatsApp conversation messages for whatever reason. Perhaps you will say something humiliating or inaccurate. Maybe you just wanted to rephrase the message entirely. In any event, erasing your comments is useful.

While the ability to remove your own messages is useful, the ability to erase other people’s messages can also be useful. Most people can be trusted in a close-knit group of friends, but if there are a big number of people in one chat room, things can become chaotic. The group admins are in charge of keeping the group in order, which includes muzzling negative remarks.

Fortunately, admins will have more control over what users say in group chats, according to WABInfo. WhatsApp is currently testing the ability for the group admin to erase other people’s messages for everyone in the chat in beta version 2.22.1.7. This implies they can erase a message that was not written by them, and it will be removed from everyone’s view.

This could be beneficial if someone in the group says anything offensive or unpleasant in chat and you don’t want anyone else to see it. All they have to do is discover that message and remove it.

While you can now erase the message for everyone, other members will still see that it was deleted. The software will notify everyone in the app that a message has been erased, as well as who deleted it. This is the level of transparency that Twitter hopes to achieve with its edited tweets.

In terms of looks, there shouldn’t be much of a difference, but there is one significant addition. When you opt to delete a chat for everyone, a popup will appear asking whether you are certain you want to do so. Furthermore, it will explain what you’re doing. The chat will be removed once you confirm it.

This is currently being beta tested, which means that regular people will not be able to use it just yet. When it arrives, we’re confident WhatsApp will make an announcement about it.