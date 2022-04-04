WhatsApp Reports Over 14 lakh Indian Account Bans in February

American messaging company, WhatsApp has reportedly banned close to 1.5 million accounts in February alone. All of these accounts are Indian. This is just a sequel of their purge as the company banned well over 1.8 accounts just a month prior. This is apparently due to their User Safety Monthly report which was released just last week. This was their ninth publication of the report.

Also, in June of last year, the company banned over 3 million accounts and then in November, around 1.7 million accounts were kicked out.

The firm said that they have heavily prioritised in artificial intelligence along with multiple other facets of tech, analytics and data science in the view to keep WhatsApp as a safe and user-friendly messaging platform.

According to the report, over 350 grievance reports were filed in India in February alone. The company also announced that they take grievance reports, complaints and other issues very seriously and that the safety and ease of their customers are of paramount priority.

Backed by Meta, the company is now looking to reduce the number of reports and complaints by cutting of violations from the source. The messaging platform are looking to use the power of tools and artificial intelligence to prevent detrimental and indecent behaviour and actions to take place. According to the report the company said that it is prioritizing prevention rather than punishment.

As indecent behaviour, the circulation of fake news, the encouragement of violence plagues WhatsApp not only in India but South Asia in general, the company is looking to tighten its grip on its customers to avoid any violations of the rules and regulations.

How to restore your WhatsApp account

Even though it’s the largest messaging platform in the world, with over 2 billion users worldwide, WhatsApp can make mistakes. You can restore your account with just a few simple steps. If your account has been unfairly taken down, you can send an email to their grievance support team grievance_officer_wa@support.whatsapp.com and they will look into your appeal and review if you have done anything that violates WhatsApp’s strict terms and conditions. The email that you send requires an electronic signature and your phone number registered with WhatsApp along with the country code. The country code for India is +91. If the user cannot be proven to have violated the code of conduct, their account will be restored with all data still there.