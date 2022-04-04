Array Networks Records 5x Growth During the Fiscal Year 2020-21

Array Networks India Pvt Ltd, a leading name in application delivery and security products in India, achieved a milestone as it recorded a promising 5x growth in the last fiscal year. Array Networks India Pvt Ltd.’s operations in India have been creating significant tides nationwide and are marked as one of the top contributors to the company’s overall global growth. The company’s peak growth period recorded in the year is a result of providing the best value in application access and delivery to multiple top-tier customers throughout India.

Trust from BFSI and the Government has also played a crucial role in the process as a hefty percentage of this remarkable growth is owed to the government authorities and BFSI. 2021 has been a very rewarding year for Array Networks India Pvt Ltd. with 5x YoY with consistent growth and commitment towards the India region. The brand has proactively invested in India, with its early investment in R&D, RMA support and its Initiative in manufacturing the products locally and providing a huge employment opportunity for the local workforce. The efforts combined together have had an impact and have helped the company to grow exponentially across diverse business verticals.

“India has been one of the fastest-growing regions for Array Networks and we are excited about our continued healthy growth momentum with our relentless drive to deliver innovative solutions at a compelling value. Last year, we saw a significant increase in our revenue irrespective of the challenges COVID-19 brought to its businesses. With the Government as our key customer, we believe that the customers’ confidence will increase with our commitment towards the Make in India initiative.”, said Shibu Paul, Vice President International Sales for Array Networks India Pvt Ltd.

India’s emerging IT market with its reservoir of technically-skilled manpower has transformed it into a potential IT hub further validates the brand’s continued dedication to delivering best-in-class products, adding to the company’s global success.

Reinforcing its commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Array Networks India Pvt Ltd. has proudly engineered a world class lab with R&D and local development center in India. Furthermore, the company firmly believed in the government’s “Make in India” initiative and was one of the first OEM’s to launch networking and security products manufacturing in the country. This enabled the leading name in the industry to participate in various projects bringing global innovation and technology to enterprises in India. In its next phase, Array Networks India Pvt Ltd. is looking to develop security solutions designed and developed in India for the global markets. The management and the team at Array Networks India Pvt Ltd. believe that it was only possible because of the commitment and investments made by the company over the past decade.