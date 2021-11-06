WhatsApp rolls out multi-device login feature; without needing smartphone to be online

WhatsApp is constantly exploring new features in order to improve the user experience. WhatsApp users will now able to link devices without the need for the smartphone to be hooked up to the internet. In other words, both Android and iOS users will be able to use WhatsApp’s multi-device functionality.

Traditionally, users could sync their smartphones to their desktop computers, but they had to have their smartphones online at all times. WhatsApp, on the other hand, will now allow users to link devices without requiring the primary smartphone to be online.

The option to connect devices without using the primary smartphone is currently under beta testing. This is an opt-in feature clearly marked “Beta” in WhatsApp’s Linked Devices option in the Settings menu. If you select this option, you will be disconnected from all devices. You will be able to use it as usual after the fresh linking.

This time, things will be a little different because you won’t need your smartphone to log in. You won’t need to keep your phone near your laptop or make sure it’s connected to the internet before accessing WhatsApp Web. If you don’t manually log out, the connected devices will be able to receive and send messages for up to 14 days.

The feature would be particularly handy in situations where you might lose your smartphone but still need to remain connected on WhatsApp. This would also be useful if your smartphone’s battery died but you were close to your linked computer.

However, you will not be able to delete messages or chat threads from a linked device in the iOS version of the app. You cannot also connect a secondary smartphone or tablet to the primary device. Only your primary smartphone can be linked to the laptop. This is only applicable for iOS users; Android users can attach their devices to secondary smartphones.

In a similar development, WhatsApp users may now edit their pictures both on the web and on their mobile devices before sharing them. Moreover, WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that will provide users with sticker suggestions as they compose their messages. The contextual sticker on WhatsApp will offer users sticker suggestions as they type, allowing them to choose the perfect sticker at the right time to precisely portray their conservation.

How to use WhatsApp’s multi-device login feature

It’s worth noting that you’ll need to connect your device to the Web, Desktop, or Portal initially, after which you’ll be able to use WhatsApp without having to connect your phone. Here’s a short overview of how to do it.

Step 1: On your phone, open WhatsApp and tap on the three-dotted button at the top right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Select “Linked devices,” then select “Multi-device beta.” WhatsApp will then present you with a page that outlines the feature’s limitations as well as other details.

Step 3: Now, hit the “Continue” button after tapping on the “Join Beta” button. After that, simply scan the QR code on your smartphone to connect to WhatsApp Web.

On a similar note, other instant messaging platforms like Signal messenger and Telegram has introduced the multi-device functionality way back. Signal’s approach is similar to that of WhatsApp by scanning QR codes while Telegram uses OTP-based integrations.