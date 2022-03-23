WhatsApp tests Message Reactions in new beta, rolls out multi-device connectivity to public

Meta’s messaging outlet, WhatsApp is set to release the feature of ‘Message Reactions’ on its platform. They are releasing the function to beta testers on WhatsApp Beta, specifically for Android. According to a statement from WABetainfo, ‘Message Reactions’ would be available for the WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.22.8.3. However, only some Beta testers are recipients of the ability to carry out the testing.

WhatsApp is rolling out message reactions! After enabling reaction notifications, WhatsApp is finally releasing message reactions to certain beta testers on WhatsApp beta for Android! Are you lucky?https://t.co/aY3xbetmMr — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 21, 2022

This feature would enable users to react to messages with six emoji reactions which are- laugh, love, like, sad, thanks and surprised. Clearly, this function appears identical to the one available on other apps from Meta platforms. Messages on Instagram also have the function of primarily reacting to messages with six emojis with the option to add more emoji reactions if desired. Users are expecting to see a similar addition to the new upgrade on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp, in turn, distributed the feature comprising the ‘Manage reaction notifications’ options on its beta programme last week. Hence, this indicates that the ability to react to messages for users could also arrive sooner than expected. However, the feature of ‘Message Reactions’ would only be accessible for a fixed number of Beta testers. Moreover, it could possibly turn out region-specific too.

Another feature: multi-device connectivity:

The messaging platform has also announced an update which would support multi-device connectivity.This upgrade on connectivity pertains to WhatsApp Desktop and WhatsApp Web, which is already out of beta testing. Users of the app can from now on access WhatsApp from four distinct devices. Moreover, they can carry out this usage even if they do not have an active internet connection on their primary smartphones.

The provision of WhatsApp desktop and web has greatly aided people using their laptops or desktops regularly. This feature of WhatsApp web aided workers during the pandemic involved in remote working scenarios. The function of connectivity in multiple devices had been in beta for the last 8 months. Finally, it is being released to the public for its extensive use.

WhatsApp is announcing a multi-device update! WhatsApp is now announcing an imminent multi-device update for WhatsApp Web and Desktop to bring fixes and improvements.https://t.co/qZLGYFzCf6 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 19, 2022

According to the statement from WABetainfo, the messaging app is working to enhance the process of login during the organisation of messages. Moreover, this would particularly be at the time when there is huge load of messages for download, along with making the login process faster.

WABetainfo expects additional updates to arrive despite WhatsApp having distributed certain improvements in the last few months itself. The WhatsApp trackers expect the messaging app to roll out the alterations and enhancements to all iOS users within end of March. Along with the Android users the following month. They continue their commitment to the best security offer by means of the end-to-end encryption with this new feature.