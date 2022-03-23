Twitter will now let you record a GIF right from the iOS app’s camera

On iOS, Twitter has added a feature that lets users make GIFs using the in-app camera. The new function could be a convenient method to share short videos on the platform. The ability to create GIFs using the in-app camera is being phased in. It is currently unknown if or when the feature will be available for Android. The new functionality comes after Twitter reversed its decision last week to employ a twin-tab layout on its microblogging site.

Making GIFs with the in-app camera eliminates the need to upload entire movies by allowing users to share tiny clips to their timeline. To make GIFs on the Twitter iOS app, touch and hold the record button, then tap the photo icon, then the camera icon, making sure to select the GIF option.

Ok GIFs aren’t new but what *is new* is the option to capture your own using the in-app camera on iOS. pic.twitter.com/3Hl6q78e6s — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 22, 2022

According to The Verge, there appears to be no easy way to share the GIFs outside of the platform. When you right-click a GIF on Twitter, the sole choice is to Copy GIF Address. As a result, you won’t be able to save a GIF to your computer or phone.

The feature is currently being rolled out to iOS users in stages. It’s unknown when or if the feature will be available for Android.

Last week, Twitter reversed its decision to employ a twin-tab style on the microblogging platform, returning to the previous structure that displays the most recent tweets at the top. The twin-tab design, which debuted earlier this month, was created to direct viewers to an algorithmically served timeline rather than a reverse-chronological feed. This decision prompted a backlash as some users aired their displeasure of the adjustment even calling it “Twitter’s worst product decision in ages”.

Twitter’s twin-tab architecture made switching to the reverse-chronological feed much more difficult. The update was first made accessible to iOS users, and it has yet to be rolled out to Android and Web users of the microblogging site. The two timelines, Home and Latest, were created to stack tweets based on an algorithm and display tweets in reverse-chronological order on your timeline.

The layout was created with the Home tab, which displays the algorithmic feed, set to the default option. This action sparked a backlash, with some users expressing their displeasure. The Algorithmic Feed is Now the Default on Twitter, according to a recent update.