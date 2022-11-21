“Where are the women”, Twitter office photo shocks the internet

As Twitter fired about 50% of its employees, the social media company is not in a good shape. After the layoffs, Elon made a hardcore ultimatum which resulted in mass resignations from employees even before the deadline. Every day Twitter is making headlines in the media because of different things that it is implementing to create a new Twitter.

One YouTuber pointed out another grave problem Twitter is witnessing: ‘gender inequality’. Lauren Chen, a YouTuber, tweeted on November 20 with a photo that said “Twitter before Elon vs Twitter after Elon”. The Internet spotted the difference of a low number of women among the employees that left Twitter quickly.

In the tweet post, the YouTuber added the first photo that was seen as a healthy mix of both gender employees at the Twitter workspace. The other photo highlighted the new Twitter with a huge absence of women in the Twitter office, with the caption “and this was the photo after Musk acquired Twitter.” In the second photo, a group of men with only two women can be seen along with the CEO of Twitter Elon Musk flashing their thumbs up sign.

On Saturday, Elon posted the same pictures from inside Twitter HQ. The photos were from the publicized ‘code review’ session on the 10th floor of Twitter headquarters where the “Chief Twit” had called all the coders of the unit.

The tweet has gone viral and many people took note of “the case of missing women” at the HQ on social media. Several questions arise as the picture showed fewer women which indicates gender inequality among the employees. Many also resembled the scenario of ex-US President Donald Trump’s cabinet, which had only a handful of women.

One user sarcastically wrote, “Women had enough sense to leave the company with severance.” Another commented, ” All of the women are gone in the second photo.”A third wrote, ” Omg he removed all the women!” A fourth commented,” The blatant misogyny in these replies is why women in tech still have such a hard road to walk in 2022. Women can code and excel in any tech field, they’re just dissuaded at every turn by territorial, insecure, mediocre men.”

Others also started a race debate, emphasizing that the team is now more culturally diverse because of more Asian employees. A user said, “Asia is well represented. Shocking that cultures who value hard work over many feelings would stay.” Yet another question, “Where are the black people?”

Elon Musk is still not done yet with the layoffs. As per a Bloomberg report, Musk is planning to fire even more employees after the mass resignation among engineers ten days ago and now he is focusing on the sales and partnership section. In the last few weeks, Elon fired people who did not agree with him or opposed him often through public tweets.