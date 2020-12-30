Where can you get a free VPN for chrome?

In the current digital market, the awareness and requirement for online privacy are much needed. There is a need for an immediate solution to protect your online activities from various malicious entities. VPN or Virtual Private Network has come up as an excellent solution for all your digital safety requirements at a single place.

A VPN works by providing an additional security layer over your internet connection. You can either download a VPN on your device or add a Free VPN for Chrome browser as a browser extension. Today we will be discussing VPN and the difference between a desktop VPN and a chrome VPN.

What is a VPN?

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is software designed to establish a secure network between your device and the internet. When you browse the internet on an unsafe connection, you risk your data being stolen and misused. A VPN helps you by creating a secure communication channel that encrypts all your activities and data so no one else can view them.

A VPN also can help you use the internet anonymously by hiding your IP address. When you browse a website, it can store your details for future purposes, making you vulnerable to several security risks. But if you use a VPN, it can mask your real IP with a proxy so that your details are safe and not stored anywhere on the internet.

Another advantage of using a VPN is that you can bypass geo-restrictions imposed by a website. Some websites limit the viewable content depending on the location of the IP address. For instance, popular streaming websites only show selective content depending on the country you are browsing from. By connecting to a proxy, you can mask your real location with an IP based in any country worldwide, which will allow you to view restricted content on the website.

There are different types of VPNs that you can choose from depending on your requirements. They are majorly categorized into two categories, Desktop VPN and a browser VPN such as Chrome VPN. While you install the desktop VPN on your device, you have to install the browser VPN directly on your browser.

What is the difference between a desktop VPN and a chrome VPN?

A desktop VPN is a VPN software that needs to be installed directly on your device. You have to download the software package from the VPN provider’s website and install it. The significant advantage of using a desktop VPN is that it protects all your online traffic originating from your device. Desktop VPN directs all your traffic from a secure channel and encrypts it to ensure your safety. This VPN is best suited for people that use the software on their devices that require internet access. For example, if you are an online gamer, you should install a desktop VPN as browser VPN will not work on the game.

A browser VPN is different from a desktop VPN in terms of its installation. You do not require to install this type of VPN and can directly add it to your chrome browser. A browser VPN works by creating a secure channel between your browser and the internet. All the activity you do on the browser will be secured and hidden from prying eyes. It is straightforward to install and does not require any registration or set up. You can go to the chrome extension store and add the VPN to your browser. Several VPN providers offer free VPN for chrome that you can use.

Browser VPN or Chrome VPN is best suited for individuals that want to secure their online browsing activities. This VPN is easy to use and does not require any time to set up protocols.

Pros and Cons of having a Chrome VPN

Chrome VPNs are efficient in providing you anonymity and securing your online eCommerce transactions. Below are a few pros and cons of using a Chrome VPN to understand this VPN better.

Pros:

No Installation

You do not require to download and install a Chrome VPN, unlike browser VPNs. You can simply go to the browser’s online store and search for your desired VPN extension. Then you have to click on the Add to Chrome option, and you are ready to go. The browser will automatically install the extension on your browser, and you can start using the internet without worrying about hacks or cyber threats.

Secure Browsing

All the browsing activity you perform on the browser is secured by the VPN extension. It creates a secure tunnel between your browser and the internet to route all your traffic while encrypting it. This will ensure your safety and also provide you with anonymity while using the web.

Ease of Use

Chrome VPNs are easy to use and do not require installation. You can see the VPNs icon on the right-hand side of the search bar. When you click on the icon, a pull-down menu will open to click on the start button to use the VPN. You can also choose the location where you want to connect to browse the geo-restricted content.

Usually Faster

Browser VPNs are usually faster because they do not cap your bandwidth while browsing the internet. You can browse at the same speed that is provided by your ISP.

Cons:

It does not protect your entire PC

A browser VPN only secures the traffic passing through the VPN and not through other applications.

You have to add it to every browser you have

If you use multiple browsers, you have to add the VPN browser extension to all the browsers to use it.

Conclusion

Several VPN providers offer a free VPN for chrome to secure all your browsing activities. If your significant interaction with the internet happens through the chrome browser, you should use a browser VPN. You can easily install a browser VPN without any hassle and protect your digital privacy.