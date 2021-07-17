Which altcoins to buy that seem to be a good accumulation right now?

Markets have plummeted, and all coins are available at a very cheap rate right now. While Bitcoin and Ethereum are still holding some of their ground, many altcoins have fallen more than 70% of their value. But not all of them are this weak; there are many coins that are showing signs of accumulation as they are undervalued right now. And this means when the next bull run begins, they can give tremendous profits. This is not financial advice, but I have personally invested in these coins. So, let’s take a look at the 3 altcoins to buy right now.

1) XRP

As you begin accumulating coins, the first altcoin to buy is XRP. The all-time high of the coin was $1.96, but right now, it is available at a mere $0.58. XRP has a lot going on, on its plate. Even with the bull run, it didn’t do as well as expected due to the lawsuit that the SEC has filed against it. The coin is fundamentally sound and is really a great buy right now. For me, it is the type of coin that could make you a millionaire in the future.

2) Matic

Matic is yet another champion you would not want to miss. The token has got serious backing from investors, and even the Maharashtrian government used it. The price of Matic token increased quite a bit in the last phase of the bull run and is bound to increase again. What makes Matic special is the fact that it solves the problem of low transaction rates. It has added a block producer layer to make new blocks which makes the transaction much faster. The token made an all-time high of $2.7 and is now at $0.8, which is less than 1/3rd the price. A must altcoin to buy right now!

3) ADA

Yes, I know ADA is an obvious choice, but that’s the sole reason I could not refrain from adding it to our list. The token is in a different league as compared to other altcoins, as it has held its ground pretty well after the crash. ADA has a proof of stake mechanism that makes it a really great altcoin. In the bull run, it made an all-time high of $2.47 and is now available at $1.17, which is 50% less. It has still performed much better than other alts, which shows its future potential during the next bull run.

So, this is my list of the 3 altcoins to buy right now. Do note that this is not financial advice and invest after doing your own research. Let us know in the comments below if you have some altcoin that you think is a good buy right now. If I see potential, I will add it to the list. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

