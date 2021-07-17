Is BetUS A Trustworthy Sportsbook? 2021 Honest Review

Dozens of different sportsbooks are all begging to take action. It is up to you to decide where to wager for the best lines, offerings, and overall experience. In this article, we dissect BetUS, a licensed sportsbook operating in Costa Rica and Canada.

They have customers worldwide; however, they have built up a reputation as America’s favorite Sportsbook. This has to do with users loving the betting product they supply. Endorsed by Hall of Fame NFL player Warren Sapp, let’s take a look at what they have to offer.

BetUS History

Founded in 1994, BetUS quickly became a popular destination for sports bettors. They began with a radio show to compliment their sportsbook, where they can offer unfiltered takes on sports betting in its entirety. It is an excellent way to connect with the player and create transparency with the sportsbook.

They have recently signed more talent to reboot their show and have gotten on famous individuals in the NFL space with Adam Schefter, Derrick Johnson, and Ray Lewis. Having this connection with a sportsbook is vital to know who you are betting with.

Placing a Wager on BetUS

BetUS has one of the sleekest user interfaces in the industry. The site is manageable for beginners to navigate as one can view the entire board of sports directly on the homepage. Once you have located the sport or proposition you would like to wager on; a stat tool looks at recent trends and past player performances.

This data may allow for a higher conviction for your wagering. When finalizing the selection, you will click on the wager and pop up on your bet slip. Here, you can specify your amount and confirm the bet. Once placed, you will receive a confirmation that your wager has been registered. The only thing left to do is sweat and hope to cash your ticket.

What types of wagers does BetUS offer?-(h2)

BetUS sets itself apart from the competition by offering a variety of lines across different sports markets. They offer Triple-A and Nicaraguan baseball, College Lacrosse, 50+ soccer leagues, different props and entertainment options, and every major U.S sport.

Having this diverse set of lines allows for a convenient way to handle your wagering. It is far nicer to have a one-stop shop for your betting experience rather than having to go through and check multiple sites to find what you are looking for. In addition to their various pre-match selections, BetUS also has an extensive live betting board.

They offer specific bet types throughout each event; the number of Aces a player will serve in a tennis match, the total number of bookings (cards) in a soccer match, and how many points “x” player will score in a basketball game. Similar to the extensive pre-game odds, the live betting board is representative of all the possible offerings. This is highly beneficial because you can look for more advantages while watching the game.

BetUS Deposit Options

BetUS is ranked as America’s #1 online sportsbook and has a fantastic variety of deposit methods. They accept all major credit cards, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin cash, ad Litecoin, and Moneygram and bank wire transfers.

Crypto deposits range from $10-$50,000, while Moneygram and bank transfers are accepted up to $5000. Lastly, you can deposit up to $2500 with credit cards.

How to withdraw your winnings from BetUS?

Withdrawals are available through bank wire ($50-$3000), Moneygram ($100-$400), the cryptos listed above ($50-$5000), and a courier check ($50-$3000).

BetUS is known for having safe and quick withdrawals, and payouts requested before 10 AM are usually processed the same day, making them one of the fastest in the industry in that regard.

Is BetUS mobile-friendly?

Yes. BetUS has a fully integrated mobile site that allows you to make wagers on the go. Similar to the desktop version, the mobile site is clean and easy to navigate, so you don’t have to spend a lot o

Best 2021 BetUS Promo Codes For New Users

BetUS offers promotions on all crypto deposits, including a 100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $2,500. Most online sportsbooks have drifted away from re-deposit bonuses, but BetUS offers bonuses on every deposit.

Conclusion

In summary, there are many benefits to joining BetUS. The overall user experience is unrivaled, and it is a great option to wager into. There is a simple sign-up process that takes just a few minutes before you are entirely set up and ready to go.