Apple is preparing to introduce one of its most interesting technologies yet: Apple Intelligence. Apple Intelligence, which will be released in beta this summer and widely in the autumn alongside iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and iPadOS 18, is expected to introduce a slew of new features and capabilities to Apple’s ecosystem. However, not all devices running the latest software updates will be compatible with Apple Intelligence.

Here’s all you need to know about which devices will support Apple Intelligence at launch, as well as the game-changing features to look out for.

Supported Devices with Apple Intelligence

Here is the list of Apple products which will be supporting all new Apple Intelligence out of the box.

01. Apple iPhones

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

02. Apple Macs

M3 MacBook Air

M2 MacBook Air

M1 MacBook Air

M3 MacBook Pro

M2 MacBook Pro

M1 MacBook Pro

M3 iMac

M1 iMac

M2 Mac mini

M1 Mac mini

M2 Mac Studio

M1 Mac Studio

M2 Mac Pro

03. Apple iPads

M4 iPad Pro

M2 iPad Pro

M1 iPad Pro

M2 iPad Air

M1 iPad Air

Key Features of Apple Intelligence

If you own one of the compatible devices listed above, you’ll have access to a number of new Apple Intelligence features that will improve your experience in a variety of ways. Let’s look into what Apple Intelligence has to offer.

01. Image Tools

Apple Intelligence brings a powerful suite of image tools that can transform how you interact with your photos. Key features include:

Image Generation: Create original images from simple typed descriptions, including personalized Genmoji avatars.

Object Removal: Easily remove unwanted objects from your images with just a few taps, making photo editing more seamless than ever.

Enhanced Editing: Use advanced AI to refine and enhance your photos automatically.

02. Supercharged Siri

Siri is getting a significant upgrade with Apple Intelligence, introducing capabilities that make the virtual assistant more powerful and intuitive:

On-Screen Awareness: Siri can now recognize what’s on your screen and provide relevant suggestions or actions.

Context Awareness: Siri understands the context of your requests, making interactions smoother and more natural.

ChatGPT Integration: Leveraging OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Siri can now handle more complex queries and provide detailed responses.

03. Language Tools

Apple Intelligence includes advanced language tools that can improve your writing and manage your digital communications:

Writing Analysis and Revision: AI will analyze your writing, offering revisions in various styles or simply proofreading for grammar and spelling.

Content Prioritization and Summarization: AI intelligently prioritizes and summarizes content on your device, including notifications, emails, and messages, helping you stay organized and focused.

04. Devices Not Supported at Launch

While Apple Intelligence is set to enhance many devices, some popular Apple products will not support this technology at launch:

Vision Pro: Support is reportedly in development, so stay tuned for updates.

Apple Watch: There are no current plans for Apple Intelligence support on the Apple Watch, making its future integration uncertain.

HomePod: Existing models won’t support the new Siri capabilities brought by Apple Intelligence, though future models might.

Conclusion

Apple Intelligence is set to revolutionize the way we use our devices, offering enhanced image tools, a supercharged Siri, and powerful language capabilities. If you own a supported device, you’ll soon experience these groundbreaking features first-hand. For those with other Apple products, the wait might be a bit longer, but the promise of a more intelligent and integrated ecosystem is certainly on the horizon.

Keep an eye out for the beta release this summer and the official launch this fall. With Apple Intelligence, the future of smart technology looks brighter than ever.