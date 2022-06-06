Which Slot Machines are Best for Beginners

Slot machines are slowly taking over the world, with more and more players wanting to place best and gamble their money as a form of entertainment, there is nothing as fun as playing on slot machines. Although it may be daunting for first time players, slot games are actually really fun and can be quite addictive, but in a good way!

In today’s article, we take a look at which slot games are good for you as a beginner, and what slot machines are like in comparison.

Best Slot Machines for Beginners

Finding the best slot machines for beginners is simply down to how you as the player want to play. In most cases, beginners tend to go for slots that have bigger win possibilities, or even flashy colours but may be sometimes hard to understand. With that being said, we’ve picked the best of both worlds with amazing designed, but well-rounded (with high wins) slots that you can play as a beginner!

Starburst (STS Casino)

Starburst by STS Casino is one of the best online slots for you to try out as a beginner. Starburst is also one of the most common slots in UK casinos, with most casinos offering free spins on this amazing slot game.

If you want exciting colours, sounds, and gameplay with a chance to win some amazing jackpots and bonuses, then we strongly recommend Starburst to you as either a beginner, or an experienced slot player!

Banana Odyssey (Slingshot Casino)

If you want the most basic, simple and easy to understand slot game – then banana odyssey might be for you. Created by Slingshot Casino, they have not only gone for funny asecis, but also an easy-to-play system that allows you to play to your heart’s content, all whilst understanding everything that’s going on.

Not only does Banana Odyssey provide endless fun and excitement, but also has some amazing bonus features that if you hit, you should come away with a nice little bit of money! Be sure to check out banana odyssey next time you visit an online casino to see if they have it!

Fruit Party (Pragmatic Play)

Feeling fruity? Fruit Party by Pragmatic Play is one of the most well-known, and most played online slot games that you can find at your online casino. This game is not only super exciting, but also offers some amazing game bonuses and win lines.

This cluster-based game is not only super addictive, but also lets you get the most out of your wallet with almost limitless entertainment waiting for your free spins. When you hit the free spins, you can also get some massive multipliers, winning up to 500x your winnings in any one spin!

If you want to play an exciting, but easy to play game then you should most definitely check out Fruit Party because we’re sure that you’ll love it, and may even win some massive bonuses!

Money Train 2 (Relax Gaming)

Money Train 2 is another game that we’re sure you’ll love, not only because of the aesthetics and ease of play – but also because of the amazing bonuses you can get on this. Money Train 2 is the sequel to Relax Gaming’s Money Train, which was a massive success in itself, but wasn’t as user friendly (or beginner friendly) as this new version.

Money Train 2 showcases a beautiful 5×4 (expandable) grid that allows you to match symbols up with a great base game, on top of the amazing free spins/bonus you can get. If you’re lucky enough to trigger the bonus, you could be walking away with a massive 50,000x your initial wager. How’s that for exciting gameplay!

Money Train 2 is only available in specific countries (although this does include the UK), but if you’re unable to find it – keep an eye out for Money Train 3 – which is just as good with even better pay options.

Gates of Olympus (Pragmatic Play)

A slightly more complex, but equally as exciting and as electric (pun intended) as the others, Gates of Olympus is a game made by Pragmatic Play but has some of the most user friendly slots gaming you will find.

Gates of Olympus features a 6×5 play space that doesn’t need symbols to line up. This is called a cluster win. In short, a scatter win is where if you have over 5 symbols (in the case of Gates of Olympus), they all highlight and you can win from that. This is the same as Fruit Party.

Gates of Olympus also has an amazing bonus structure where if you hit the free spins, your winnings tumble, and can be multiplied exponentially. We’re sure that this bonus structure will also keep you engaged and even more excited than the base game. Next time you visit an online casino, keep your eyes peeled for this electrifying game.

Who makes the Slot Machines?

Although you may be placing bets on the casinos your playing at (such as Stake, Bet365, or Ladbrokes), the slot machines you’re playing on are not actually made by these casinos, but rather 3rd parties such as Slingshot, Pragmatic Play, Relax Gaming, NetEnt, or STS Casino. There are hundreds of these highly reputed brands out there just waiting to make more games for you.

Casinos such as Bet365, Stake, or Ladbrokes may pay these companies to make games, however the casinos themselves are unable to create games as they could be rigged, which goes against UK gambling law.

Aren’t all Slot Machines the Same?

Even at their core, not all gambling slot machines are the same. Although some may look the same, feature the same bonus structures and wins, there is a good chance that you’re playing a fresh slot. Even at the core of some slots, you may have a 3×3 win area, or a 50x 50 area – it all depends on the game you’re playing.

Conclusion

Overall, we hope that if you’re new to slots, or know someone who is – that this guide has helped you. Although playing slots may be daunting for first time players, we’re sure that at least one of the slots on this list will help you experience the most out of the slots world.