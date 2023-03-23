White House termed crypto as ‘Too Risky’ in its Annual Economic Report

In its annual economic report, the White House has criticized cryptocurrencies as “too risky” and called for more regulation to protect investors. The report, released on March 21, highlights the risks associated with cryptocurrency investments, including price volatility and the potential for fraud.

The report stated, “The growth of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets has outpaced regulatory frameworks and investor protections, leaving consumers and investors vulnerable to risks in a highly volatile asset class.” The report also noted that cryptocurrencies are often used in illicit activities such as money laundering and financing terrorism.

The White House’s stance on cryptocurrencies comes as the value of bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, has surged to record highs. Bitcoin’s price has been volatile over the past year, with its value rising from less than $5,000 in March 2020 to over $60,000 in April 2021, before falling back down to around $40,000 in recent weeks.

The report suggests that more regulation is needed to protect investors and prevent cryptocurrency-related fraud. “Investor protection and market integrity are priorities for this administration,” the report said. “We will continue to work closely with Congress, regulators, and other stakeholders to ensure that the appropriate regulatory framework is in place to protect investors and our financial system.”

The White House report also highlighted concerns about the environmental impact of cryptocurrencies, particularly bitcoin, which requires significant energy to mine. The report stated that “the energy consumption associated with cryptocurrency mining is substantial and could pose risks to the environment.”

The report’s criticisms of cryptocurrencies come as governments around the world are grappling with how to regulate the fast-growing digital assets. Some countries, such as China, have banned cryptocurrency trading and mining altogether, while others, including the United States, have taken a more cautious approach, seeking to balance the benefits of cryptocurrencies with the risks they pose.

Despite the concerns raised in the White House report, many cryptocurrency advocates argue that digital assets are a valuable tool for democratizing finance and providing an alternative to traditional banking systems. They also point out that the risks associated with cryptocurrencies are not unique and exist in other investment classes as well.

In conclusion, the White House’s report is a clear indication of the government’s growing concern over the risks associated with cryptocurrencies. The report calls for more regulation to protect investors and prevent fraud, and highlights concerns about the environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining. While some cryptocurrency advocates may disagree with the report’s conclusions, it is clear that cryptocurrencies will continue to be a hot topic of debate in the years to come.