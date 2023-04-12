Who is Bitcoin’s secret founder? We might have found him!

All Bitcoin enthusiasts and investors must have wondered at least once who Satoshi Nakamoto is. The creator of Bitcoin is anonymous, and even after many investigations and claims, he hasn’t been identified. However, there are several theories that point to one single person, and most importantly, these theories are backed by evidence and logic. So, are you ready to know who Bitcoin’s secret founder is? Well, at least the internet is calling him so.

Satoshi Nakamoto’s identity revealed

It all started when Andy Baio, a technologist, found a pdf copy of Bitcoin’s original whitepaper on his Macbook. After diving deep, he found that a copy of Bitcoin’s whitepaper was present on MacBook since the Mojave update in 2018. He said, “While trying to fix my printer today, I discovered that a PDF copy of Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin whitepaper apparently shipped with every copy of macOS since Mojave in 2018.”

When he revealed his findings on the web, theories of Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple, being the face behind Satoshi Nakamoto, started popping up everywhere. By following his instructions, even other people were able to find out the same pdf on their Macs. Even I tested it out and was able to find it on my MacBook Air M1 running the latest macOS.

Now, whether this theory is wild or believable is up to you guys. However, the real question is why did Apple include Bitcoin’s whitepaper in its update in the first place. And if Steve Jobs is actually the founder of Bitcoin, what does it mean for the cryptocurrency, why did he keep it a secret, and why, after all these years, did Apple do something that might have revealed this secret?

Let’s try to dissect this theory

Bitcoin was founded in the year 2009, and shortly after, in 2010, Satoshi Nakamoto went dark. No one heard from him after that, and if you think about it, Steve Jobs passed away in 2011. So, in that way, the timings of the events do fit together. However, MacBooks at the time didn’t have the BTC whitepaper. So, how could, 7 years down the line, it magically appear when Steve Jobs is not around anymore? Is it possible that he entrusted his secret to someone in the company, and that was passed down? Maybe! But very unlikely.

Lark Davis, a crypto influencer, tweeted a poll asking his audience to give their opinion on what they think might be the case. And 37.9% of the votes said that they do not think Steve is the founder of Bitcoin. 28.3% of people believed that it might be true, but the most important choice was “doesn’t matter,” which was selected by 33.9% of people.

The other co-founder of Bitcoin, Steve Wozniak, also said in the past that Steve Jobs wasn’t an excellent coder. So, him being able to make such a complex algorithm is unlikely. Many people believe that Bitcoin is so complex that Satoshi Nakamoto might not have been a single person but a group of people. As for why Apple’s macOS has the whitepaper, it could have been an easter egg planned by an employee at the company who is also a Bitcoin enthusiast.

To check out the Bitcoin whitepaper on your Mac, go to the terminal and type the following command: open /System/Library/Image Capture/Devices/VirtualScanner.app/Contents/Resources/simpledoc.pdf

It is true that you might not have gotten the answer on who is Bitcoin’s secret founder, but still, it was an interesting theory. Some things stay good as mysteries, and Satoshi Nakamoto is probably one of them. What do you think about this theory? Let us know in the comments below. And if you found our content informative, share it with your family and friends.

