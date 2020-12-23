Why and How to Convert HEVC Codec on Windows

With us moving towards high-resolution videos consuming huge space, it has become essential to consider efficiency. This is why iPhones have started using HEVC codec, offering high-efficiency encoding and bringing down a video’s size. Even though this new codec has many benefits over its previous version, H264, one of its biggest cons is the compatibility issues the new format poses. This is where the HEVC converter is required the most. The HEVC video converter lets anyone easily change the high-efficiency HEVC format video to a more compatible format.

What is the HEVC codec?

HEVC is the successor to the H264 video codec and is one of the most efficient video encoding formats. The format has double the compressing capability as compared to the last generation while maintaining the same quality. In some cases, after the compression, the quality might be even better as compared to the H264 format. This format is mostly used for encoding large 4k/8k videos due to the huge file sizes causing storage issues.

The use of larger coding blocks helps in achieving higher coding efficiency. HEVC format uses a mixture of the inter and intra coded blocks. This is in contrast to the usage of either coding format as was done in the last generation. The new codec’s more flexible coding block structure also helps in the better compression and higher quality of high-resolution video formats.

Pros and Cons of HEVC format

The successor to the H264 codec has a lot of pros and cons. This is obvious because there are always some shortcomings when it comes to new tech. And this is why the new format of video often needs to be converted to more available or common versions. Let’s take a look at the advantages and disadvantages that this new HEVC codec has to offer.

Advantages

One of the most significant advantages of the HEVC codec is the higher compression while maintaining the quality that is the same as the H264 format. Coming to numbers, the compression of the new format allows 52% reduction at 480p and 64% at 4k UHD. Seeing at the numbers the importance of this new format is easily visible. Better color formats in the HEVC format is also another advantage. The precise colors in 8-bit, 10-bit, and 12-bit formats offer a better viewing experience. A very efficient video format also results in easier video distribution. This is because of the requirement of less data for maintaining the same quality as before.

Disadvantages

As of now, only a few devices support HEVC codec video format. On the mobile side of things, iPhones with an A9 chip or above with iOS 11 or above supports the video format. Since the format requires higher compression and decoding, so it also needs efficient hardware support. Even though some software might support the format for encoding and decoding, the primary aspect still lies in the hardware of the device it is running on. Several parties have licensed the HEVC codec and have high licensing fees. This results in the difficulty of the codec going mainstream and results in incompatibility issues.

How to convert the HEVC codec with WinX Video Converter?

The HEVC converter lets anyone convert over 200 formats of videos to the most common MP4, MOV, MP3, AVI, and more. WinX Video Converter is the best conversion app for windows and Mac because of its high efficiency and easy to use UI. One can also edit the videos having the option to resize, crop, merge, change resolution, and more.

For using the app, one just needs to go to their site and download the app for free. Then once the app is installed, select the video you want to convert and choose the format you want to convert it to. And boom, your incompatible video format is now compatible with all devices. Now, you don’t have to worry about not being able to watch your HEVC codec videos on any other device.