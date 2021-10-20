Why Hiring a Car Accident Attorney is Essential in Florida?

Car crashes in Florida are way more frequent than you might think. In the entire city, it’s Miami-Dade County that is the most dangerous and accident-prone area. A survey from 2016 states that out of 395,494 car crashes that occurred in Florida, 34k were from Miami-Dade County alone. If you, your family or friends, or anybody you know in general have suffered from an accident in Miami-Dade County, this article is for you: how you can seek the rightful compensation for all your losses!

Why is it Tough to Get a Full Insurance Claim?

No matter what your insurance company promised while you were purchasing their scheme, the truth is, they don’t want to pay hefty medical bills when it comes to settling an accident claim. The situation is exactly the same when it comes to seeking compensation from the insurance company of the person who was responsible for your accident.

With this unwillingness of insurers to pay and the fact that they have an entire fleet of attorneys working for them, it’s hard for accident victims to get their insurance claim passed. This is why you need experienced car accident lawyers of your own. It’s obvious you can’t tackle the attorneys who represent insurance companies, but attorneys at firms such as Dolan Dobrinsky Rosenblum Bluestein, LLP can.

How Do Car Accident Attorneys Help?

Skilled compassionate attorneys are justice-driven. They’re keen to help car accident victims get the compensation they deserve. For instance, attorneys at Dolan Dobrinsky Rosenblum Bluestein, LLP leave no stone unturned to prove that you were innocent and the accident wasn’t your fault.

The many ways in which a skilled attorney can help are as follows:

They take statements of eyewitnesses and the emergency medical team and paramedics that arrived on the scene. They take statements from the reporting officers and collect a copy of the first report. They talk to your doctor, take their statements, and keep a record of your medical bills. They recreate the accident scene if necessary to prove that the accident wasn’t a result of your negligence. They talk to medical experts, record the wages you’ve already lost and are expected to lose until your final recovery, and calculate the medical expenditure (it includes the cost of prescribed drugs, therapies you’re undergoing, and every single penny you’ve lost due to the accident).

To put it simply, they not only calculate the money you’ve lost until now, but they also make calculations of the money you’ll most likely lose until your full recovery. Not to forget, they keep the mental and emotional trauma you’ve faced in their minds too.

Once they have strong evidence, they can and will drag your insurers in the court if an outside court settlement fails. So, hire an accident attorney now and let them handle the legal side of the matter while you rest and recover!