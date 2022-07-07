Why Indian Players Liked Bluechip Casino so Much

New online casinos open every month. The license is not the only selection criterion. Players take into account the choice of currencies, deposit methods, regular updates of the collection. For example, Bluechip casino India is considered the best choice for residents of the country. The only drawback is the English-language interface (it is impossible to choose Hindi).

What are the Advantages of Bluechip Casino India

The main advantage of Bluechip casino is its extensive collection. It contains more than 4,500 gambling games of world famous developers, which includes the company NetEnt. For the convenience of users they are divided into categories, the name of which is displayed after uncovering the hidden menu. Customers should first click on “Games” . After clicking, the names of the seven headings are shown:

“All Games” – the entire assortment of games;

Virtual Sports ” – for fans of virtual sports;

“Provably Fair” – only in paid mode;

“Slots” – with reels and lines;

“Book” – with the image of a folio among the special characters;

“Jackpot” – connected to the accumulation system;

“Mega Ways” – multi-line slot machines.

There is a section “Indian”, which contains popular games in the country. These include Teen Patti and Andar Bahar, which were played at home and on the street not so long ago. Now users can run the games in the evenings or on weekends. Many of them have known the rules since they were kids.

“Live Casino” is an opportunity to fight with live dealers to feel the atmosphere of a land-based casino. After loading, a man or woman appears on the screen. There are no demos, so you need to make real bets immediately.

Combining Gambling with Sports Betting

One of the main advantages is the creation of a single account for playing slots and betting on sports. Users can choose the type of earnings based on personal preferences. The “Sports” section includes common disciplines, where you can also find soccer. Team names, match dates, outcomes and odds are published on the page. It is enough to click on the latter to open a coupon to fill out. Before confirming the deal, you should specify the exact amount of the bet.

There is also a category “Cricket”, where the competitions in this sport are displayed. It is among the most popular in India. Many of the sportsmen have become living legends. Residents of the country read their biographies, subscribe to pages in social networks.

The section “Virtual Sport” is suitable for beginners. There are slot machines where you have to guess the result. For example, which horse will come to the finish line first. Or the name of the soccer team that will win in the competition. Real prototypes are used. The results are formed automatically.

You can also find a “Live Betting” section where it is possible to place your bets in real time. It contains the matches that start right now. It is possible to make a bet in 10-15 minutes after the beginning of the competition. The calculation of the bet is carried out immediately after the end of the match. If the guessing is successful, the winnings are credited to the account immediately.

How to Play Bluechip Casino India on the Mobile Phone

The first thing you need to do to play on your smartphone is to download the mobile app. There are three options – for OS Mac, iOS and Android. Downloading is done from the official site. It takes no more than 5 minutes. One of the advantages is the stable operation at low Internet speeds (but the connection must be stable). It is possible to unfold the slot to the full screen, as well as to control the gameplay with one hand.