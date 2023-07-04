Why is Xbox Focussing on Mobile?

As more people than ever turn to their smartphones and tablet devices to play their favourite video games, there are vast sums of revenue to be made in the mobile gaming sector, and Microsoft wants its share of the pie.

The company recently announced that it would no longer be making in-house games for the Xbox video game console (although third-party game development studios will continue to make content).

The company also appears to be shifting away from traditional console gaming and focusing more on mobile and cloud gaming services. Is this a long-term plan to eventually stop producing consoles? Let’s dive straight in to find out.

Will Xbox eventually stop making video game consoles?

Millions of gamers worldwide still prefer playing Xbox games from their Xbox console rather than from a mobile device, so stopping the manufacturing of consoles like the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X won’t happen any time soon.

If Microsoft DOES Stop producing them, it will be at a time when the company sees sales in its consoles hit an all-time low, probably bowing to consumer pressure and reaction to future trends in gaming.

Right now, we are at a pivotal time in video game history, where players are starting to realise the convenience of gaming from a mobile device that can easily be moved around rather than gaming from a static and clunky console that’s less convenient and much harder to move around.

Xbox simply doesn’t want to be left behind in the mobile gaming sector, and it’s one of the main reasons they are focussing more on cloud gaming and optimising their games for use on most iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

If they do stop making consoles, it won’t be within the next five years. However, the shift to mobile appears as though it’s in full swing.

If you're looking to play today's most popular video games, here are some of the hottest titles worth checking out in 2023.

What are the best mobile devices for playing today’s best games?

You can use almost any modern iOS or Android (and Windows) smartphone or tablet to play most of the games mentioned above.

If you’re in the market for a new mobile device, specifically with gaming in mind, you may want to consider investing in one of these top-of-the-range mobile gaming devices that stand out from the crowd.

For some people, the best smartphone for gaming is the Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro, and for others, it’s either the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or the iPhone 14 Pro Mx. You also have the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate and the Poco X5 Pro 5G, to name just a few impressive mobiles that are great for gaming.

Final note

For the foreseeable future, you can still enjoy playing your favourite Xbox games from your Xbox Series S/X, so you don’t need to get a state-of-the-art mobile device to play their games.

However, it may be worth thinking about over the coming years, especially if Xbox eventually stops making consoles as the world moves towards mobile gaming rather than console gaming.

