Will A Career In SEO Become Monotonous? Is There Enough Variation To Keep Young Creators Challenged And Entertained?

If you’re a fresh-faced student ready to dive into a new career, the search engine optimization industry might just be the perfect option for you. The question is however: will a career in SEO become monotonous? And will it provide enough variation to keep you challenged and entertained? If you are keen to learn more, read on and we’ll share some insights with you…

Will a career in SEO become monotonous?

To say with absolute certainty that SEO will be exciting and engaging for everyone would be a lie. The fact is, there are certain aspects of SEO that can indeed become woefully monotonous. For example: having to explain the importance of SEO to a business owner – and indeed how long it can take to yield results – is an argument that gets very old, very fast. That said, unless you are in sales or go down the campaign management route, you can avoid talking to customers altogether (hooray)!

As a whole, the search engine optimization industry is incredibly broad, so it’s rare that people end up utterly bored by it. There are countless avenues that you can go down and you can be as generalist or as specialised as you like.

So, if you consider yourself something of a Jack of all trades and relish the thought of learning everything about SEO, you’ll never run out of areas to explore. Just as, if you are an avid problem solver and love studying analytics and figuring out how to leverage those numbers to your advantage, you’ll find an exciting and challenging career as an analytics expert.

It’s complex and challenging

The world of SEO is highly complex and challenging and the goal posts are forever on the move. What is most exciting about the industry as Google regularly releases updates to its algorithms, leaving the SEO experts to pivot and re-strategize to capitalise on those changes – and indeed ensure that their clients’ campaigns don’t crash and burn.

In other words, if this is a career path you decide to take, you’ll never run out of problems to solve!

You’ll always be exploring and using new tech

SEOs are always on the front lines, exploring and using new tech. If you love discussing the latest innovations and debating the ethics behind AI software like ChatGPT, then you’ll love working in the SEO industry.

So much room for growth

What is arguably the most attractive aspect of SEO, is how much room there is for growth. Given how varied the industry is and how many different job roles and specialisations are required, there’s always the opportunity to side-step into new roles and progress up the ladder into managerial positions.

What many people often do in their career is gather as much experience and information as they can, before starting a business of their own.

Have you ever wondered what it might be like to be your own boss? To manage and run a successful business? To fly First-Class to client meetings overseas? Well, when it comes to a career in SEO, the sky’s the limit!

Total freedom of movement

Just as SEO allows you to progress and grow unrestricted, you will also have the freedom to explore the world at your leisure.

Whether you want to work remotely as a freelance digital nomad, or you like the idea of signing up with an overseas agency and starting a new life elsewhere, a career in SEO provides total freedom of movement.

Always fancied living down under? You’ll find many a reputable SEO agency in Sydney looking for top talent!

You will never be bound to one location, and the best part? SEO truly is international so you can find work in all of the major cities all over the world.

Conclusion: SEO is exciting, challenging, and rewarding

All in all, SEO is an exciting, challenging, and highly rewarding career path to choose. And even if you decide you’ve had enough 10-years down the line, you’ll have gained a wealth of invaluable skills and transferable knowledge that can help you secure work in all manner of different industries.

Comments

comments