Will assist police probe into fatal crash in China, says Tesla

On Sunday, world’s eading car maker Tesla said that it will help Chinese police probing a crash involving one of its Model Y cars after local media reported that two people had died and three were injured when the driver lost control of the car.

The local Jimu News reported that the incident took place on Nov. 5 in the southern province of Guangdong, and it killed a motor cyclist and a high school. It also posted a video of the car driving at high speed crashing into other vehicles and a cyclist.

Elon Musk’s electric auto maker told Reuters in a message on Sunday, “Police are currently seeking a third party appraisal agency to identify the truth behind this accident and we will actively provide any necessary assistance,”

cautioning against believing “rumours”.

Tesla’s second-largest market, China and the mentioned car crash were among the top trending hashtags on the Weibo social media platform in the country, on Sunday.