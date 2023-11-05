The appointment of William Lewis as the Publisher and CEO of The Washington Post marks a significant moment in the newspaper’s history. With a distinguished career spanning British and American media, Lewis steps into the role left vacant by Fred Ryan, who served as the head of the publication until August. It was Jeff Bezos, the owner of The Washington Post, who personally selected Lewis for this pivotal role. Lewis, who previously held the position of Publisher at the Wall Street Journal, is entrusted with guiding the newspaper into a new chapter.

A Track Record of Achievement

William Lewis’s track record in the media industry is nothing short of impressive. During his tenure as the CEO of Dow Jones and Publisher of the Wall Street Journal from 2014 to 2020, he achieved remarkable success by significantly boosting the Journal’s digital subscriber base. His adeptness at navigating the digital landscape played a pivotal role in the newspaper’s growth and adaptation to the evolving media landscape.

The Ideal Candidate for the Job

In a communication to The Washington Post’s staff, Jeff Bezos highlighted William Lewis’s unique background, which combines journalism and executive leadership, making him a “strong fit” for the role. Bezos commended Lewis’s unwavering commitment to journalism and his vision for ensuring the newspaper’s financial success. Lewis’s appointment underscores Bezos’s confidence in his ability to effectively lead the newspaper into the future.

From British Media to American Leadership

Before embarking on his role at The Washington Post, William Lewis built a diverse and extensive career in British media. He began as a business reporter and editor, eventually rising to the position of Chief Editor at The Daily Telegraph. In 2010, his career took an international turn as he joined News Corp., a media conglomerate owned by Rupert Murdoch. The year 2011 marked a challenging phase for Lewis, as he played a central role in addressing the phone-hacking and police bribery scandal at News Corp., a crisis that resulted in criminal charges and the closure of the News of the World tabloid.

William Lewis takes the reins of The Washington Post during a challenging period for the newspaper. The publication has witnessed a decline in both its audience and subscriber base, prompting the management to offer buyouts as part of an effort to reduce the workforce by approximately 10%. It is projected that the newsroom will shrink to around 940 journalists, and the newspaper is expected to incur a substantial $100 million loss by the year’s end.

Lewis’s appointment follows the tenure of Fred Ryan, who oversaw a decade of rapid growth for The Post after its acquisition by Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon. Under Ryan’s leadership, the newspaper expanded its audience and newsroom, largely due to the eventful news cycle during the Trump administration.

A Legacy of Success at the Wall Street Journal

William Lewis’s contribution to the Wall Street Journal during his tenure at Dow Jones and as Publisher is noteworthy. Under his leadership, the Journal witnessed a tripling of its digital subscribers to nearly 1.93 million, and the company enhanced its revenue through the introduction of elite business offerings. Lewis’s imprint on the newspaper’s history is evident.

The path of William Lewis’s career has not been without controversy. In 2011, he faced accusations of involvement in the leak of an audio recording acquired by his former colleagues at The Telegraph, which was later shared with the BBC, leading to a headline-grabbing story about a Cabinet secretary’s private comments concerning Rupert Murdoch. Lewis firmly denied the accusations, citing the need to protect sources during a judicial inquiry. In 2020, he confronted allegations of concealing emails related to the phone-hacking scandal, vehemently refuting these charges in a lawsuit.

The Search for Ryan’s Successor

The search for Fred Ryan’s successor was led by interim CEO Patty Stonesifer, the founding chief executive of the Gates Foundation and a former high-ranking Microsoft executive. Emily Bell, who had competed against Lewis in her previous role as the head of The Guardian’s digital news operation, described him as a publisher with a strong focus on journalism. She acknowledged that Lewis’s experience working with Rupert Murdoch had instilled in him a unique resilience.

William Lewis is scheduled to assume his new position as Publisher and CEO of The Washington Post on January 2. With his diverse background in British and American media, Lewis brings a wealth of experience to the role, having also served as an informal advisor to former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who recommended his knighthood. Lewis’s ability to maintain strong relationships, even in the face of disagreements, has made him a valuable asset.

As The Washington Post confronts the challenges of an ever-changing media landscape, the leadership of William Lewis will be closely observed, with the expectation that his wealth of experience and resilience will steer the newspaper toward a successful future