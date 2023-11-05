Twitter Selling Inactive Usernames for $50,000: What You Need to Know

Twitter is reportedly selling inactive usernames for $50,000, according to a report by Forbes. The move is seen as a way for the company to generate revenue and to free up valuable usernames for active users.

Why is Twitter selling inactive usernames now?

Twitter has long had a policy of releasing inactive usernames, but it has been a manual process and the company has been reluctant to release highly desirable usernames. In November 2022, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that the company would be releasing a “handle marketplace” where inactive usernames could be sold.

How the Sale Works?

The sale of inactive usernames on Twitter is reportedly being handled by an internal team known as @HandleTeam. Potential buyers are contacted by email and asked to submit a request for the username they want. If the request is approved, the buyer is required to pay a flat fee of $50,000.

Which Usernames Are Being Sold?

Twitter is reportedly selling inactive usernames of all kinds, including those of individuals, brands, and businesses. However, the company is reportedly prioritizing the sale of usernames that are considered to be highly desirable, such as short usernames, usernames that are relevant to current trends, and usernames that are associated with well-known people and brands.

Why Is Twitter Selling Inactive Usernames?

Twitter is selling inactive usernames for a few reasons. First, it is a way for the company to generate revenue. Twitter has been struggling financially in recent years and the sale of inactive usernames could provide a much-needed boost to the company’s bottom line.

Second, the sale of inactive usernames is a way for Twitter to free up valuable usernames for active users. There are many inactive usernames on Twitter that are still in high demand. By selling these usernames, Twitter can make them available to users who are actually going to use them.

What are the Implications of the Sale?

The sale of inactive usernames has a number of implications for both Twitter and its users.

For Twitter, the sale of inactive usernames could help to improve the company’s financial situation and make it more attractive to advertisers. It could also help to improve the user experience by making valuable usernames available to active users.

For users, the sale of inactive usernames could make it more difficult to get a desirable username if they are not willing to pay a high price. It could also lead to a situation where usernames are bought and sold for speculative purposes, rather than being used by people who actually want to use them.

Conclusion

The sale of inactive usernames is a controversial move that is likely to have a significant impact on both Twitter and its users. It remains to be seen whether the sale will be successful in generating revenue for Twitter and improving the user experience.

Here are some potential implications of the sale:

For Twitter:

Increased revenue: The sale of inactive usernames could provide a much-needed boost to Twitter’s bottom line.

The sale of inactive usernames could provide a much-needed boost to Twitter’s bottom line. Improved user experience: By making valuable usernames available to active users, Twitter could improve the overall user experience.

By making valuable usernames available to active users, Twitter could improve the overall user experience. Increased attractiveness to advertisers: A healthier financial outlook and a better user experience could make Twitter more attractive to advertisers.

For users: