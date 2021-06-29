Windows 11 to feature Dynamic Refresh Rate to save battery life

Microsoft has recently launched its latest iteration of the most hardware-compatible Operating System in the industry, Windows 11 and it is officially coming to our PCs this fall, for free. However, there is a lot of confusion regarding the system requirement for Windows 11 for which the tech giant has launched the “PC Health Check” app that determines whether or not your PC is compatible with the latest upcoming Windows 11. The Windows-maker has even updated the app to reveal more details as to why your system isn’t compatible with the latest Operating System which it obviously, did not do before.

Having said that, Windows 11 Preview is out now as a part of the Windows Insider Program which is basically a beta version that is available to download on compatible PCs and we have something very interesting to discuss today.

If you have purchased a new Windows laptop or a desktop, anytime in the recent past then there is a good chance that it comes with a higher refresh rate, most probably up to 120Hz which can be lowered down to 75Hz or 60Hz at any time. For our non-techie friends out there, the higher the Refresh Rate on a PC, the smoother it will feel while scrolling, playing games, and more. Having a higher refresh rate on a laptop or a PC is one of the significant advances in the computer world for commercial users that can make your PC feel and look a lot smoother while using.

Nevertheless, there is a major downside to switching your PC to a higher refresh rate- battery life. Yes, having a display refresh rate set as 120Hz will drain your battery like water. Perhaps, you will have to choose between 8-10 hours of battery life or a lot smoother and faster experience with your PC, and I, for one, am always confused.

Microsoft comes to the rescue with Windows 11 and introduces a new feature called Dynamic Refresh Rate (DRR) that can give you the experience of using a 120Hz display and conserve your battery life for optimum usage, at the same time. The recently launched Windows 11 insider preview gives us a hands-on experience with using Dynamic Refresh Rate and it is one of the most interesting features that Microsoft has launched with Windows 11.

With DRR turned on, your PC will automatically switch between 60Hz and 120Hz without you noticing it. For instance, when you are reading documents, typing an article, doing your assignment, or writing official emails, DRR will reduce your refresh rate to 60Hz and as soon as you begin to scroll or ink, it instantaneously brings the refresh rate back to 120Hz, without having to manually switch between the two.

This is said to conserve a lot of battery but for now, it is only available on some Microsoft native apps but the company has promised that it will extend this feature over time and more third-party apps will be able to take advantage of this feature to give you a smoother experience and a longer-lasting battery life.