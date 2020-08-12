Winuall secured fresh capital from angel investors

Kuzagan Technologies, which owns AI-based edtech startup Winuall, revealed that it has now secured an undisclosed amount in an ongoing series funding round from a group of angel investors.

The fresh funding will going to be used to scale the edtech company Software-As-A-Service business and provide tutors access to an eCommerce store and financial aid.

“Our SaaS business is already on the fast growth and profitability path. We aim to empower more than 100,000 tutors in the next 2-3 months to become the Shopify for tutors,” S Ashwini Purohit, founder of Winuall, said.

The startup has a presence in over 50 cities across India

“Online education is not new in the year of 2020. Talking just about India, the market value of education is more than $100 billion, and it is expected to see a rise of double in under a decade. Hence, it is time for the tutors to come up on the web and explore the opportunities,” Livespace co-founder Sharma, the lead investor in the current round, said.