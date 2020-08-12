The Top Software Companies Powering Bingo Sites

Software providers make online bingo possible. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to enjoy such colourful graphics and entertaining gameplay from the comfort of our homes.

These companies offer different games, features, chat rooms and jackpots to various bingo brands (or websites), as well as bingo networks.

We’ve put together a list of the top software developers on the scene, all of which power some of our favourite bingo sites.

Dragonfish Bingo

If you don’t recognise Dragonfish, then you may well have heard of the 888 Holdings Group. After all, the software company has been operating the brand for nearly two decades.

In fact, Dragonfish software is used in most 888 bingo products and casino games, often to form part of larger networks.

The software provider’s games are known for offering engaging bingo chat features, dynamic graphics, and huge jackpots.

There are lots of bingo sites running on this software. Some of the biggest bingo brands on offer are; Dinky Bingo, Bucky Bingo, 888 ladies, and Wink Bingo.

Cozy Games

Cozy was founded in 2005 by a group of industry experts, so the standards are set high. This company’s tools are supplied to a vast number of iGaming operators, including bingo sites.

The company has a portfolio of over 100 bingo brands – as well as classic table games, slots, and network jackpot games. Some of the most popular bingo platforms were launched via Cozy, notably Mr Green and Foxy Bingo.

There are millions of players enjoying Cozy games software. A few of the most crowd-pleasing games powered by this provider are; Swanky Bingo, Bingo Hero and Mummies Bingo.

Gamesys

This software company was created in 2001. It might not power as many bingo websites as some of the others on our list, but it is impressive nonetheless.

As well as being given a number of awards, this developer has a loyal following. It is known for its game innovation and flexible bingo platforms.

Gamesys mostly provides software for bingo but they do also offer a few slots and casino games too.

They say the quiet ones are the ones to watch, and Gamesys have some big bingo brands under its belt. The most notable games available are Speed Bingo, Sapphire and Double Bubble.

Playtech/Virtue Fusion Bingo Sites

Even if you’ve never heard of Playtech, chances are you’re familiar with Virtue Fusion.

Virtue Fusion was taken over by Playtech in 2010 and is really popular amongst bingo fans. And with partners like Coral Bingo – who can blame them.

Playtech boasts over 600 slot games and some impressive bingo software. Some of the most popular bingo providers which Playtech are behind include Mecca, Bet365 and Sky Bingo.

The company offers Omni-channel bingo and in 2016 gained acquisition of ECM Systems which is well respected in the bingo industry.

Choice is Plentiful

Whilst there are several big software providers, the ones we’ve mentioned seem to power a vast number of the biggest bingo sites out there.

When looking for new bingo games to play, you’re pretty much guaranteed a streamlined interface as well as smooth gameplay with any one of these developers.

Remember that by sticking to a reputable and regulated company, you can be sure you will be playing a fair game with a trusted platform.