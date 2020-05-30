Wipro Welcomes Thierry Delaporte As New CEO And Managing Director

Wipro, on Friday, announced the appointment of Thierry Delaporte as their new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, effective July 6th 2020. The French national has been handed the reins of the software service giant while the company navigates the pandemic landscape.

Thrilled to welcome Thierry Delaporte as Wipro’s new CEO & MD. Excited for your leadership and our way forward. @TDelaporte pic.twitter.com/p3qzBTnWWT — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) May 29, 2020

Delaporte ends a 25-year relationship with Capgemini, during which he held a number of leadership positions, culminating in him being CEO of the Global Financial Services Strategic Business Unit. He further oversaw the company’s India operations.

Commenting on his appointment, Delaporte stated, “I am deeply honoured to be invited to lead Wipro, an extraordinary company and an exemplary corporate citizen with a deep technology heritage built on a strong foundation of values.”

Abidali Neemuchwala will relinquish his position on June 1st, with operations being overseen by chairman, Rishad Premji until command is handed to Delaporte.