Witcher 3 Next-Gen Version Delayed Indefinitely

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that The Witcher 3’s next-gen release will be delayed indefinitely, pushing the game’s release past its planned Q2 2022 release window. Projekt Red announced the delay and revealed that the next-gen version is delayed internally. The Witcher 3, a next-gen remaster of The Witcher 3 for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, has been delayed by developer CD Projekt Red, with no new release date scheduled.

Updates to current versions of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, such as the PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, have been delayed indefinitely, as CD Projekt Red confirmed today that they will resume in-house development. Publisher CD Projekt Red said another delay was due to shifting development responsibilities from Sabre Interactive to its in-house team.

In a tweet on Wednesday, CD Projekt Red said it was developing the next-gen update for The Witcher 3 in-house, and it would take longer to get it to the standards of the next-gen hardware from Sony and Microsoft. Originally slated for a late 2021 release, developer CD Projekt Red revealed last year that it would release The Witcher 3’s next-gen update in the first six months of 2022. Video game fans are looking forward to the release of the next generation. The fans of The Witcher 3 received devastating news on Wednesday when CD Projekt Red announced that it would no longer be released in the second quarter of 2022. With its disastrous launch still fresh, Cyberpunk 2077 will be further harmed if The Witcher 3’s next-gen update is in danger of plunging into buggy status.

We have decided to have our in-house development team conduct the remaining work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and thus have to postpone Q2 release until further notice. 1/2 — The Witcher (@witchergame) April 13, 2022

Now that The Witcher 3 is under the watchful eye of a brand new team, and CD Projekt Reds’ concerns about launching Cyberpunk 2077 DLC are still recent, the decision to delay the update makes sense. What we do know is that CD Projekt Red has moved game development inward, and Sabre Interactive doesn’t seem to be working on a next-gen version of The Witcher 3 anymore. CD PROJEKT RED originally planned to release the next-gen, remastered edition of The Witcher 3 in September 2020. The Witcher 3 will feature many visual and technical improvements, including ray tracing and faster load times. With news that the next installment in the Witcher series is already in development using Epics Unreal Engine 5, developers may not have to do extra work to improve the game to fit the new system, especially when it comes out. More details about the new Witcher game on Unreal Engine 5 are yet to be out but we’ll surely keep an eye on it.