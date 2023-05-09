Women Receive $215 Million Settlement in Goldman Sachs Gender Bias Suit

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has agreed to pay $215 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the company of systematic underpayment of women.

The lawsuit claimed that the investment bank exhibited a widespread bias against women, both in terms of pay and promotion. Media reports from last week suggest that negotiations to settle the case had been ongoing for some time and the deal was reached approximately a month prior to the scheduled start of the trial.

The settlement was reached between Goldman Sachs and lawyers representing approximately 2,800 women who alleged that the bank had discriminated against them because of their gender.

The settlement agreement reportedly includes a provision that a third of the $215 million payout will be allocated towards attorney fees.

The lawsuit claimed that Goldman Sachs had engaged in a pattern and practice of discrimination against women in violation of federal and state laws.

The plaintiffs alleged that the bank engaged in various discriminatory practices, including paying female employees less than their male counterparts, failing to promote women to higher-level positions, and creating a work environment that was hostile to women.

In agreeing to the settlement, Goldman Sachs has denied any wrongdoing. The bank stated that it believes that it treated all of its employees fairly and equally, regardless of gender. However, the bank also noted that it recognizes the importance of promoting diversity and equal opportunities for all employees.

The settlement represents one of the largest ever payouts in a gender discrimination lawsuit. The case highlights the ongoing issue of gender inequality in the workplace, particularly in the financial services industry.

The settlement may also serve as a warning to other companies to ensure that they are not engaging in discriminatory practices against women or any other protected groups.

Goldman Sachs Settles Gender Discrimination Lawsuit

The plaintiffs leading the discrimination case against Goldman Sachs are Cristina Chen-Oster, Mary De Luis, Allison Gamba, and Shanna Orlich.

The four women were formerly employed as Goldman vice presidents and an associate. The case was initially filed in July 2005 by Cristina Chen-Oster with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and subsequently sued in 2010.

The upcoming trial, scheduled for next month in New York, would have offered a rare opportunity for the public to hear about inequalities within the financial industry.

The case has garnered international attention, particularly in an industry where women have frequently claimed that complaining about unfair treatment can damage their careers.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the settlement amount in this case is larger than the sum paid by Smith Barney decades ago. Smith Barney had paid over $100 million to settle the Boom-Boom Room Suit, which accused the company of harassment and discrimination.

The settlement of the gender discrimination lawsuit against Goldman Sachs is likely to have significant impacts on the company, its employees, and the broader financial industry.

Firstly, the settlement will represent a significant financial cost to Goldman Sachs, as the company has agreed to pay $215 million to settle the case.

This is a substantial sum of money, and it is likely to impact the company’s financial results in the short term. Additionally, the settlement may lead to increased scrutiny from investors, regulators, and the public, who may be concerned about the company’s culture and practices.

The settlement is likely to have implications for gender equality in the financial industry. The case has attracted significant attention and highlights the ongoing issue of gender discrimination in the workplace, particularly in male-dominated industries such as finance.

The settlement may serve as a warning to other companies in the industry to ensure that they are promoting diversity and equal opportunities for all employees, regardless of gender.

The settlement provides some compensation for the harm caused by discrimination, but it cannot erase the impact that discrimination has on careers and personal lives.

