Wordle, Dordle, and now Quordle is challenging Twitterati’s braincells

In a world that was dominated by grandiose games of extreme magnificence, there came a simple (read deceptively simple) word game without any adages or superficiality, and guess what, the game and its variants (I did not watch Doctor Strange, you did) got the world hooked and green and yellow squares began to dominate Twitter. Yes, if it wasn’t obvious before, we are definitely talking about Wordle, the word game that captured the spotlight with its simple brilliance. Who would have thought that in the year 2022, where marathons around the clock are a norm, people would actually get excited about a simple word game? The truth is it did. The game developed by the New York-based software engineer Josh Wardle managed to capture the interest and attention of folks around the world.

From One To Four

Wordle doesn’t take much time or energy. The maximum time it requires if you are in possession of Hermione Granger-like brain cells is three minutes. Perhaps it was the balance struck by the limit of the game that got people intrigued in the first place. A healthy game that actually makes you think for three minutes because sometimes figuring out wordle looks like you are under the cruciatus curse. The cruciatus curse joke apart, the popularity of the game rocketed and users began to ask for more. Well, it is always healthy to constantly challenge yourself. And Wordle slowly made way to Dordle, where you figure out two words instead of one, and if that is not enough challenge for a day, now we have Quordle where you have to crack those four words.

The enthusiasm around Quordle is on the rise and this is clearly reflected through the Twitter posts which are a combination of green and yellow squares. Let us take a look at the Quordle craze.

Square and fair.

Looks like today’s Quordle was quite the hard egg.

In a world of Quordle, I am still stuck with my Wordle. What about you?

Talk about self-exploration

Not sure how I got it, tbh.

It is all about making the right choice my friend.

Well, staring at something for a long time… doesn’t that sound like scatter focus? A win-win anyways.