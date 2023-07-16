World war 3 warnings loom over as Joe Biden signs orders to assign reserved troops

Robert F Kennedy Jr, the nephew of former US President John F Kennedy, has claimed that Joe Biden, the current US president, has signed executive orders to assign reserved troops to prepare for a possible war with Russia. Multiple people in and out of the United States have accused Biden of wanting to start World War 3.

Is Biden preparing for a Ground War with Russia?

Robert F Kennedy Jr, who is also a Presidential candidate of the United States, has accused Biden of wanting a Ground War with Russia. He slammed Biden’s order of assigning Reserve Troops for active duty in parts of Europe. According to several sources, about 3000 extra US Military personnel will be deployed in Europe.

Critics have stated that Biden’s order of assigning Reserved Troops in Europe is to augment ‘Operation Atlantic Resolve’ and consider his actions as World War 3 warnings. Operation Atlantic Resolve was launched in 2014, which was almost a decade ago. This Operation was launched as a response to the actions of Russia in Ukraine. Biden reassigning troops to this operation in 2023 has triggered critics as they believe this is just to start a war with Russia.

Despite the backlash faced by Biden on social media platforms like Twitter, the decision seems to be supported by several Republicans. Several supporters claim that this is just for safety measures and the betterment of the country and some even claim that Biden is the reason that the world hasn’t witnessed a third World War yet.

World War 3 will be a Nuclear Disaster

Despite Nuclear bombs being banned across the globe by International Criminal Law, the former President of the United States, Donald Trump, claims that World War 3 is going to be a nuclear disaster. He further added that the world will witness a nuclear World War 3 under the rule of the current President of the United States in no time.

Critics are afraid that with the growing alliance between Russia and China, the United States might be in huge danger if Biden continues with his War provoking actions. The world must see this as World War 3 warnings and stay prepared to face the consequences.

The deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, has pointed out that the increase in military forces in Ukraine by the alliance of NATO is triggering the start of World War 3. This statement has raised questions about the executive orders given by Joe Biden.

World War 3 will cause the US Dollar to lose its value

The former US President, Donald Trump, has further stated that World War 3 will not only be a nuclear catastrophe but also lead to the US Dollar losing its value globally. He also stated that with inflation being beyond measure, the economy of the United States is crashing, and World War 3 will lead to the biggest economic failure in the last two centuries.

Several economists in and out of the United States have raised concerns regarding the economic downturn that is bound to occur globally if Biden goes on to declare war against Russia. Democrats have accused Republicans of being the root of such evils.

Kennedy has stated that Biden wants to sacrifice American lives despite witnessing the several lives lost by Ukrainians in the Russia-Ukraine war. Several critics and concerned citizens backed him up by saying that these World War 3 warnings should not be taken lightly and, thus, act sensibly to prevent such a disaster from taking place.

