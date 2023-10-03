Worldcoin shuts down in Kenya after controversies and scrutiny

In a recent turn of events, Worldcoin, a cryptocurrency that promised to revolutionize global payments, has found itself entangled in a web of controversy as Kenya moves to shut down its operations within the country. As Worldcoin shuts down in Kenya it raises significant questions about the future of cryptocurrencies, not only in Kenya but on a global scale. Is this the end of Worldcoin, or just another chapter in the ever-evolving saga of cryptocurrency’s wild ride?

Worldcoin, a cryptocurrency initiative co-founded by Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has drawn significant attention in multiple nations, such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. Spearheaded by Tools for Humanity, this project offers users a novel “identity and financial network,” but it has encountered controversy and intense scrutiny due to its approach to gathering user data, notably the scanning of individuals’ irises.

The Controversial Presence of Worldcoin in Kenya

In a recent development, an ad hoc committee comprising 18 Kenyan lawmakers has issued a strong recommendation to the country’s IT regulatory body, the Communications Authority of Kenya, to immediately cease Worldcoin’s operations. This decision follows the government’s initial suspension of the project in early August due to concerns regarding user privacy.

Despite the suspension, Worldcoin has managed to maintain a virtual presence within the nation, accessible to its residents via the Internet. The parliamentary committee’s report has brought to light significant privacy issues, with a particular focus on the absence of adequate age-verification measures, which may have resulted in the scanning of minors’ irises.

The approach adopted by Worldcoin to obtain user consent, which involved offering a monetary reward slightly exceeding $50, raised concerns among authorities, who perceived it as potentially bordering on inducement. Additionally, the data collection initiative in August witnessed long queues of individuals eagerly waiting to have their irises scanned

Kenyan Lawmakers Advocate for Drastic Measures Against Worldcoin

The committee’s firm proposal to the Communications Authority of Kenya extends beyond merely discontinuing Worldcoin’s activities. They have advocated for the “disabling of the virtual platforms operated by Tools for Humanity Corp and Tools for Humanity GmbH Germany (Worldcoin)” and even the blacklisting of associated IP addresses.

In essence, this action would sever Worldcoin’s accessibility to Kenyan residents until comprehensive legal frameworks for virtual assets and service providers are established. In response to the committee’s report, Worldcoin’s press office stated that they had not received any official notification from the Committee. Nevertheless, it is anticipated that the report will be presented at the National Assembly for additional review and potential consideration.

The Path Forward for Cryptocurrency Regulations in Kenya

Kenya’s engagement with Worldcoin underscores the broader difficulties that numerous nations confront in light of the swift evolution of cryptocurrencies.

Recognizing the increasing significance of digital assets, the parliamentary committee has called upon government ministries to develop tailored regulations specifically addressing cryptocurrency assets and associated service providers.

Furthermore, the panel has called for law enforcement intervention, urging an investigation into Tools for Humanity and the pursuit of any necessary legal measures. While Kenyan authorities advocate for rigorous cryptocurrency regulations, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has continued to adopt an increasingly stringent stance towards the industry.

Recently, the U.S. SEC postponed its rulings on several proposals for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from major financial institutions, including BlackRock.

As Worldcoin shuts down in Kenya, it exemplifies the global struggle to regulate cryptocurrencies effectively. The parliamentary committee’s stern recommendations underscore the urgent need for comprehensive legal frameworks that balance innovation and user protection. As Kenya grapples with these challenges, it is part of a larger trend where nations are wrestling with the evolving cryptocurrency landscape. Meanwhile, in the United States, the SEC’s cautious approach to Bitcoin ETFs signifies the continued vigilance of regulators in a rapidly changing financial environment. The future of cryptocurrencies remains uncertain, but the discussions and actions taken on both national and international levels will shape its course.

Also Read: Chainalysis lays off 15% staff Amid Cryptocurrency Market Turbulence.